Newtown away to Lesmahagow in cup semi-finals at weekend

Langlee Amateurs, seen here beating Langholm Legion 6-1 at the weekend, are off to Chirnside United this coming Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Friday’s fixture sees B division basement side Gala Hotspur heading east to third-from-bottom Coldstream Amateurs, with kick-off at 7pm.

Two other B division games follow the day after, second-placed Earlston Rhymers hosting sixth-placed Ancrum and third-placed Hawick Colts at home to the team below them, Leithen Rovers.

Rhymers are on 30 points from 15 matches, seven shy of table-toppers Biggar United, with Hawick Colts on 29 and Leithen Rovers, having played one game fewer, on 27.

All of the A division’s top four are in action at the weekend and they’re playing against each other.

League leaders Langlee Amateurs are on the road at third-placed Chirnside United and second-placed Duns Amateurs are at fourth-placed Stow.

The division’s only other fixture sees seventh-placed Greenlaw hosting the side beneath them, Tweeddale Rovers.

Langlee are on 31 points from 13 games, Duns on 30 from 12, Chirnside on 23 from 14 and Stow on 22 from 13.

Saturday’s fixture card also includes one C division match, fifth-placed Jed Legion at home to basement side Lauder.

Further afield, A division basement side Newtown travel to South Lanarkshire to take on Lesmahagow in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup’s semi-finals.