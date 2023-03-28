New Vale of Leithen manager Ian Flynn bringing in reinforcements

Vale of Leithen in possession during their 7-0 home loss to Dundonald Bluebell on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Saturday’s 7-0 defeat at home at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park to Dundonald Bluebell confirmed, as has long looked inevitable, that the former Scottish Lowland League outfit are heading for back-to-back relegations as they’re 24 points from safety with only 21 left to play for.

That latest loss, their 22nd of this campaign, leaves them bottom of the EoSFL’s premier division without any points from 23 fixtures, the three points from their one win – by 2-0 at home to Hill of Beath Hawthorn at the end of September – having been wiped out by a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player, midfielder Sunny McGrath, during their 3-1 defeat at Fife’s Crossgates Primrose in mid-November.

Kieran Hall netted twice for fellow Fifers Bluebell at the weekend, with Ross Drummond, Luke Kennedy, Billy Rogerson, Calum Smith and Scott Durie also on the scoresheet for manager Stephen Husband’s visitors.

Vale of Leithen on the ball versus Dundonald Bluebell at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

The next of the seven games of this season left for Vale is a top-versus-bottom one against league leaders Linlithgow Rose next Tuesday, with kick-off at Victoria Park at 7.30pm.

Their visitors from West Lothian, managed by Gordon Herd, go into that fixture four points clear of Sauchie Juniors at the top of the table, being on 54 points from 22 fixtures.

Vale have got a friendly lined up in the meantime, against Glasgow’s Scoutable United this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Flynn’s last managerial post was at Edinburgh United, now in the EoSFL’s second division, and three of his new recruits arrive from the capital club, with one player, Archie Roue, going the other way.

Vale of Leithen losing 7-0 at home to Dundonald Bluebell at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

They are Fraser Taylor, Daniel Kay and Ross Nicholson from Edinburgh United.

Also arriving are Brodie Watt, formerly at neighbours Gala Fairydean Rovers, and Tyler Bolochoweckyj from Midlothian’s Whitehill Welfare, another of Flynn’s old clubs.

Owen Bryce’s loan from Haddington Athletic has been extended too.

Joining ex-Gala Fairydean Rovers player Roue on the way out is fellow midfielder Jack Wright, previously at Berwick Rangers.

Midfielder Sunny McGrath making a challenge for Vale of Leithen versus Dundonald Bluebell on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

