New recruits on target at double for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Coldstream

Gala Fairydean Rovers and Coldstream players competing for the ball on Saturday (Photo: Corine Briggs)

The Galashiels side had plenty of chances in the first half but came up against some inspired goalkeeping by former Fairydean player Elliot Turnbull.

Their Berwickshire hosts also had opportunities, with a couple of efforts sailing wide of the target.

Player-manager Kieran Ainslie, also formerly on the Netherdale team’s books, saw a header land on the roof of the net shortly after the hour mark.

Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Neil Hastings, right, watching Saturday's pre-season friendly (Photo: Corine Briggs)

Gala took a stronger grip of the game after that, though, and Lewis Hall broke the deadlock in the 68th minute by firing home in the midst of a goalmouth scramble.

Four minutes later, Turnbull produced another fine save, but the ball landed kindly at the feet of Daryl Healy, allowing him to slot it into an empty net.

It was a good work-out for both teams, their bosses agreed, as they get game-time under their belts before the new season launches on Saturday, July 17.

Gala were missing three central defenders in captain Gareth Rodger, Craig McBride and Ben Herdman, as well as strikers Zander Murray and Phil Addison.

Coldstream going down 2-0 to Gala Fairydean Rovers (Photo: Corine Briggs)

They took advantage of those absences, however, to parade a host of new signings in front of watching fans including former Ross County and Hibernian midfielder Martin Scott; Jack Beaumont, recruited from Tynecastle; Ricky Miller, from Tranent Juniors; and goalkeeper Dean Beveridge, signed from Edinburgh City.

Both of Gala’s goal-scorers are also new recruits, Healy, 24, having arrived from East Kilbride and Hall, 21, from Vale of Leithen.

Rovers’ build-up continues this weekend with an away match against Hearts’ reserves before their league opener against East Stirlingshire at the Netherdale 3G Arena on July 17, with kick off at 3pm.

Saturday’s victory for Neil Hastings’ side followed a 2-1 win behind closed doors away to Penicuik Athletic last Tuesday

Players competing for the ball at Saturday's Borders derby (Photo: Corine Briggs)

Gala Fairydean Rovers: Dean Beveridge, Calum Hall, Liam Campbell, Lewis Grant, Ross Aitchison, Jack Beaumont, trialist, Lewis Hall, Daryl Healy, Martin Scott and Marc Berry. Subs: Ricky Miller, Archie Roue, Christian Temple, Casey Bunker and Euan Swanson.