New chaplain at Gala Fairydean Rovers in a league of her own
The Galashiels team have signed up a new chaplain, Lesley Penny, and she’s not only the first woman to take up such a role in the fifth-tier league but also only the third ever in the entirety of Scottish men’s football.
Taking over from Tim Hatton, her primary responsibility at the Netherdale team will be to offer pastoral support, especially regarding mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.
Penny says she’s looking forward to taking on that pioneering position, adding: “I am delighted to be taking on this new role at Gala Fairydean Rovers and I am grateful for an opportunity to get involved, whether as a listening ear or extra pair of hands.
“Tim Hatton, the previous chaplain, speaks very fondly of his time at Galashiels and I know that Tim and the team at Sports Chaplaincy Scotland will keep me right in these early days.
“I am looking forward to getting to know the players, staff and all involved and just want to say thank-you to all for such a warm welcome on my first visit to the club.”
She’s already been along to both games and training sessions to meet players, officials and other staff.
Mark Fleming, national director at Sports Chaplaincy Scotland, said: “I’m delighted to appoint Lesley as the first female chaplain to a Lowland League club.
“I have noticed over many years of working in Scottish football that a lot of players actually feel more comfortable talking about personal issues with a female.
“Along with her warm and friendly personality, Lesley has the pastoral experience and skillsets needed to be a great football club chaplain.
“She was highly recommended by her predecessor at the club, Tim Hatton, and I’m sure she'll be a great asset to Gala Fairydean Rovers.”
Club committee member Sheree Davison added: “We are delighted to welcome Lesley to the club and we are all looking forward to working with her.”