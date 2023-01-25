New chairman for Berwick Rangers

Berwick Rangers are hoping to follow up their 3-0 home win against East Stirlingshire in August by doing the double against them in Falkirk on Saturday (Pic: Ian Runciman)

The 48-year-old, appointed at the club’s annual meeting at their Shielfield Park home ground on Monday, takes over from Brian Porteous, bowing out after a three-year tenure as chairman second time round following a first stint from 2009 to 2016.

Fellow director Jamie Curle has stood down alongside Porteous, but Nathan Thompson, Douglas Younger and Dan Crowe are staying on.

Dixon has given up his role as chairman of East of Scotland Football League second division side Tweedmouth Rangers to move three tiers up the Scottish football pyramid.

“As a passionate advocate of local football and as a Berwick resident, I am delighted to assume the position of chairman at my home-town club,” he said.

“I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to Brian and his fellow directors, who, after putting me forward back in November, have been incredibly co-operative in terms of giving me an insight into club operations, and this has enabled a seamless transition.”

Dixon intends to host an open meeting at Shielfield Park on a date to be fixed next month to outline his plans for the club.

However, his vision, he says, is to make Rangers successful and sustainable both on and off the pitch.

He added: “We will invest today to reap the rewards tomorrow.

“We will invest in the next generation of talent today to build the Berwick Rangers of future generations.

“We will address urgent stadium maintenance issues and annually improve and manage the facility.”

Rangers, held to a 3-3 draw at Cumbernauld Colts at the weekend, are on the road to the Falkirk Stadium this coming Saturday to play East Stirlingshire, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be looking to do the double against their third-from-bottom opponents, having beaten them 3-0 at home in the reverse fixture in August.

Berwick go into that game sitting 12th in the table, with 35 points from 25 matches.

