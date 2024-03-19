New boy ends five-match losing streak for Gala Fairydean Rovers
The 18-year-old defender marked his debut for the Borderers after arriving from Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on loan until May by scoring three minutes ahead of the final whistle with a back-post header beyond home goalkeeper Yan Gromov Godik from a corner.
That was Rovers’ third win against the Stirling students this season, having previously beaten them by 2-0 at home in the league in September and by the same scoreline, also at their Netherdale Stadium ground, in February in the Scottish Lowland Football League Cup.
It was also their first victory of any description since that second-round cup-tie win against the students almost a month prior.
Next up for manager Martin Scott’s side is a trip to Gretna 2008 on Saturday, April 6, with kick-off at 3pm.
Rovers go into that away-day to Dumfries and Galloway sitting third from bottom of the table, with 31 points from as many fixtures, one league place and 23 points better off than their hosts, and they’ll be looking to follow up their winning treble at the weekend with a double, having beaten Gretna 4-1 in the reverse fixture at the end of September.
That’s their third last match of this season, followed by a visit from 13th-placed Caledonian Braves the Saturday after, April 13, and a trip to fourth-placed Cumbernauld Colts the Saturday after that, April 20, both 3pm kick-offs too.