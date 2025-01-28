New Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes hoping for reaction to getting off to losing start
Rose’s goals at their Prestonfield home ground were scored by Sean Brown and Connor McMullan in the first half and Alan Sneddon in the second, their opener sparking controversy as the Northumbrians were adamant that the ball had not crossed visiting goalkeeper Calum Antell’s line.
That result, their 13th league loss of the season, leaves Rangers 15th in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, on 21 points from 22 fixtures, ahead of ’Shire’s visit this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Shielfield Park at 3pm.
Haynes is hoping for a better performance against the Falkirk outfit, currently four places and five points better off than his team, telling his club’s Facebook page: “I want a reaction.
“I’m looking for the players to try to be more confident, and hopefully we can kick on.
“I’m looking for them to be better on the ball and keep the ball.
“I think we were very wasteful and we caused a lot of our own issues because we just kept giving the ball back to Linlithgow.”
The 43-year-old reckons Saturday gone’s disputed goal award was a turning point in a match already daunting enough for the visitors without extra adversity being added to the equation, saying: “That decision definitely changed things.
“We weren’t far away from getting in at half-time at nil-nil, but you could see that as soon as we conceded that goal in controversial fashion that potential for a second was coming because the players just looked shot after that.
“It’s just hard to pick everyone up when their confidence is low.”
Haynes conceded that the better team had won, though, acknowledging that Berwick had Antell to thank for only ending up three down.
“Let’s be honest, it could have been a lot more than three-nil,” he said.
“They had a good few opportunities before their first goal but Calum Antell was outstanding. It was probably six or seven right good saves that he made.
“Going in 2-0 at half-time was probably fair. It could have been higher, so that’s probably fair.”
Rangers are in Scottish Lowland Football League Cup action away to Broomhill next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.