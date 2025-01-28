​New Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes hoping for reaction to getting off to losing start

Kevin Haynes says Berwick Rangers have Calum Antell, seen here celebrating after winning the reverse fixture in July by 1-0, to thank for Saturday's scoreline versus Linlithgow Rose not being a lot worse than 3-0 against them (Photo: Alan Bell)

​New Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes is hoping to bounce back from getting off to a losing start away to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday with a victory at home to East Stirlingshire this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose’s goals at their Prestonfield home ground were scored by Sean Brown and Connor McMullan in the first half and Alan Sneddon in the second, their opener sparking controversy as the Northumbrians were adamant that the ball had not crossed visiting goalkeeper Calum Antell’s line.

That result, their 13th league loss of the season, leaves Rangers 15th in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, on 21 points from 22 fixtures, ahead of ’Shire’s visit this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Shielfield Park at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haynes is hoping for a better performance against the Falkirk outfit, currently four places and five points better off than his team, telling his club’s Facebook page: “I want a reaction.

“I’m looking for the players to try to be more confident, and hopefully we can kick on.

“I’m looking for them to be better on the ball and keep the ball.

“I think we were very wasteful and we caused a lot of our own issues because we just kept giving the ball back to Linlithgow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old reckons Saturday gone’s disputed goal award was a turning point in a match already daunting enough for the visitors without extra adversity being added to the equation, saying: “That decision definitely changed things.

“We weren’t far away from getting in at half-time at nil-nil, but you could see that as soon as we conceded that goal in controversial fashion that potential for a second was coming because the players just looked shot after that.

“It’s just hard to pick everyone up when their confidence is low.”

Haynes conceded that the better team had won, though, acknowledging that Berwick had Antell to thank for only ending up three down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s be honest, it could have been a lot more than three-nil,” he said.

“They had a good few opportunities before their first goal but Calum Antell was outstanding. It was probably six or seven right good saves that he made.

“Going in 2-0 at half-time was probably fair. It could have been higher, so that’s probably fair.”

Rangers are in Scottish Lowland Football League Cup action away to Broomhill next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.