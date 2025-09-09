National cup knockouts for Borders amateur footballers

Josh Loftus scored a consolation effort for Langlee Amateurs on Saturday as they went out of this season’s Scottish Amateur Cup away to Edinburgh North (Photo: Steve Cox)

Round one of football’s 2026 Scottish Amateur Cup on Saturday yielded a near-total wipeout for the half-dozen Border Amateur Football Association clubs competing.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlston Rhymers are the association’s last men standing and the only ones still in with a chance of making it into round two after drawing 2-2 at home to Inverkeithing United.

They’ve got a replay away to the Fifers this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A division champions Langlee Amateurs were among the handful of teams knocked out, going down 9-1 away to Edinburgh North, with Josh Loftus registering their consolation effort.

Biggar United were on the receiving end of an even heavier thumping, by 16-1, away to Dunipace, and also going out were Greenlaw, beaten 7-0 at home by Clermiston; Gala Hotspur, losers by 4-1 hosting Blackburn United; and Chirnside United, edged out 2-1 away to Alva.

Four league fixtures were also played on Saturday, including a 6-4 win for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Berwick’s Highfields United and a 3-3 draw for Duns Amateurs away to Tweeddale Rovers in Peebles in the association’s A division.

Kai Macrae and Ewan McLaren scored two goals each for Fairydean across the border, with Finlay McKechnie and Thomas Milburn also netting and Lee Dodd at the double, Niall Jones and Jayden Jeffrey replying for their Northumbrian hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Yardley, Jonny Simpson and Kieran Cromarty got on the scoresheet for Duns, with Luke Maclean, Jake Houten and Doug Knox netting the other way.

A division down, Hawick Legion won 7-1 away to Coldstream Amateurs and Hawick Waverley were beaten 1-0 at home by Tweedmouth Amateurs.