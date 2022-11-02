Mitigating circumstances as bottom club Vale of Leithen suffer defeats

Mark Deya netted penalty at Jeanfield Swifts (Pic Bill McBurnie)

Saturday’s 8-2 humbling at Jeanfield Swifts was followed by a 3-0 reverse at Sauchie on Tuesday night, as the bottom dogs continue life under Joe Murray’s management.

Murray took over the reins after previous incumbent Michael Wilson resigned as gaffer after a 9-0 home thumping by Tynecastle in a South Challenge Cup second round tie on October 15.

Despite the latest two defeats, Vale general manager Bobby Craigie revealed there have been mitigating circumstances behind the Innerleithen outfit’s losing form.

"The loss at Jeanfield on Saturday wasn’t as bad as it sounds because after 60 minutes it was only 3-1,” Craigie said.

"We had one 18-year-old trialist on the bench and that was it. Because we were short in numbers we had to play two guys who were injured and the manager had to play also.

"We had four call-offs, two on the Friday and two on the Saturday.

"After an hour, Jeanfield brought on three substitutes then another two so they had five in total and they were just running through us because our guys were dead on their feet.

"It seems crazy when the score was 8-2, but we were actually quite chuffed with the guys on Saturday.

"Because what a shift they put in there against all the odds.”