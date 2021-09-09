Missed chances cost Gala Fairydean Rovers dear against Celtic B

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Marc Berry, seen here playing against Vale of Leithen on Saturday, twice went close against Celtic B last night (Photo: Thomas Brown)

A final scoreline of 2-0 in favour of the Glasgow side’s colts was not a fair reflection of that game in North Lanarkshire, though, as the visitors missed a glut of chances.

Although the cream of Celtic's youngsters struck the woodwork twice in the opening stages, the Galashiels side had their opportunities too, with Marc Berry firing wide on a couple of occasions.

Tommy McIntyre’s young Hoops took the lead in the 35th minute, with Ciaran Dickson firing home from close range.

After the interval, it was all Gala, with Zander Murray forcing three great saves from Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi and a Ross Aitchison header being scrambled off the line.

With eight minutes remaining, though, Celtic broke away and scored a killer second through striker Adam Brooks to clinch all three points.

Gala travel to play Tweedmouth Rangers in an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup tie at Old Shielfield in Berwick this Saturday, September 11, with kick-off at 2.30pm.