Midlothian trip next up for Hawick Royal Albert United

Hawick Royal Albert United's Hagen Steele playing against Luncarty last month (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Manager Jordan Gracie’s side, off last weekend too, now aren’t due to play again until they make a trip to Midlothian on Saturday, November 13, to take on Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare.

That’s an East of Scotland Football League first division conference B game kicking off at 2.30pm.

Hawick are currently bottom of their 15-team table with four points from 14 games, their hosts sitting five places and 10 points above them and with a game in hand.

The Teries then welcome Fife’s Oakley United, currently fifth in the table with 26 points from 13 games, to Albert Park on Saturday, November 20, with kick-off at 2.30pm. That game was originally scheduled for this weekend but has been put back.

Hawick’s last game was a 4-1 defeat away to Stirling University on Saturday, October 23, with Tom Fowler scoring their consolation effort.