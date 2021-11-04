Midlothian trip next up for Hawick Royal Albert United
Hawick Royal Albert United are out of action again this coming Saturday after having the game they had scheduled postponed two weeks.
Manager Jordan Gracie’s side, off last weekend too, now aren’t due to play again until they make a trip to Midlothian on Saturday, November 13, to take on Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare.
That’s an East of Scotland Football League first division conference B game kicking off at 2.30pm.
Hawick are currently bottom of their 15-team table with four points from 14 games, their hosts sitting five places and 10 points above them and with a game in hand.
The Teries then welcome Fife’s Oakley United, currently fifth in the table with 26 points from 13 games, to Albert Park on Saturday, November 20, with kick-off at 2.30pm. That game was originally scheduled for this weekend but has been put back.
Hawick’s last game was a 4-1 defeat away to Stirling University on Saturday, October 23, with Tom Fowler scoring their consolation effort.
They’ve played Oakley away already this season, having been beaten 5-0 on Saturday, September 25, at Blairwood Park, but haven’t come up against Easthouses Lily yet.