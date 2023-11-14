Midfielder Lewis Barr agrees new deal with Berwick Rangers

​​Midfielder Lewis Barr has agreed a new deal keeping him at Berwick Rangers until the year after next.

Lewis Barr playing in Berwick Rangers' 2-2 draw at home to Tranent Juniors at the start of the month (Photo: Alan Bell)

​The Edinburgh-born 29-year-old, already the longest-serving member of manager Thomas Scobbie’s squad after arriving in December 2018, was under contract until June next year but has now agreed an extension running to the end of the 2024/25 season.

That will be the former Penicuik Athletic and East Fife player’s seventh year at Shielfield Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barr, sent off ten minutes from the end of Berwick’s 1-0 defeat away to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers on Saturday, has been almost an ever-present for Rangers this season under new gaffer Scobbie and his predecessor Stuart Malcolm, now at Arbroath.

He’s featured in 45 of Berwick’s last 47 competitive fixtures, starting in 42 of them.

Barr has already beaten his goal tally last season by scoring four goals so far this term – against Heart of Midlothian B, Linlithgow Rose, Camelon Juniors and Tranent – and he’s hoping to add to that before the campaign is out.

“I am delighted to be extending my contract with Berwick,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club have been a great place for me to play football, and I have really enjoyed the last few weeks under the new manager, which made it an easy decision for me to take.

“I am confident that we can start to climb the table and look forward to a successful future.”

Scobbie, 35, added: “I am very pleased to keep Lewis on board for next season.

“He is a player who gives everything whenever he pulls on the Berwick jersey and is a great professional who demonstrates an excellent work ethic in every training session and game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barr is the third player to have committed to Scobbie’s squad for next season already, along with Drew Cummings and Grant Nelson.

Saturday’s loss, thanks to a 64th-minute Conrad Balatoni goal, leaves Rangers 15 in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, with 17 points from as many fixtures, ahead of a visit from Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves on Saturday, December 2, with a 3pm kick-off.

In the interim, they’ve got a cup tie away to East of Scotland Football League first division side Dunipace this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.