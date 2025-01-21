Midfielder Kyle Somers signs for Berwick Rangers ahead of new manager Kevin Haynes’ first competitive fixture in charge, away to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday

Ben McCrystal, seen here in action for Berwick Rangers during their 3-0 loss at home to Threave Rovers in October, has extended his loan with the club (Photo: Alan Bell)

New ​Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes has signed midfielder Kyle Somers from previous club Dunbar United as part of a flurry of comings and goings ahead of his first competitive game in charge this Saturday, away to Linlithgow Rose.

​The 21-year-old is the only new face at Shielfield Park but Haynes has also extended St Johnstone midfielder Ben McCrystal and Hibernian defender Owen Calder’s loan spells at the club until the end of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season.

Welcoming his speedy reunion with Somers, the gaffer told the club website: “Kyle is a player blessed with technical ability and creativity.

“He has a good range of passing and scores goals from midfield.

“He is at an age where he can hopefully continue to develop, and I’m sure that Berwick fans will enjoy watching Kyle flourish in the black and gold.”

Heading out of the door as Somers arrives and McCrystal, 18, and Calder, 17, extend their stays are defender Jamie McCormack and attacker Sulaiman Ashraf.

Fellow forward Jack Brown is also off but only on loan, to East of Scotland Football League premier division side Glenrothes until the end of the season.

“We’ve had to trim down a very large and very unbalanced squad. It’s top-heavy with attackers and not so much with defenders,” said Haynes, 43.

Rangers played a behind-closed-doors friendly away to William Hill League One outfit Arbroath last Thursday, drawing 1-1, thanks to a McCrystal goal for the visitors, in preparation for their trip to Rose this weekend.

“What was important for us that night was that we worked on our defensive shape – we were aware that we’d have less of the ball than we’d expect on a Saturday in a Lowland League game, so we had to get our defensive shape right,” said Haynes.

“It was a very beneficial night all around.

“I’m looking forward to the Linlithgow match. We have been fortunate with fixtures, the last two weekends there being no game.

“It has given me time to work with the players and get to know them.

“The players are working hard and we will be prepared as best we can for the game.”

Kick-off at Rose’s Prestonfield home ground is at 3pm and Berwick go into that away-day sitting 15th in the table, on 21 points from as many fixtures.