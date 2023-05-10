​Midfielder Jamie Stevenson staying on at Berwick Rangers

Midfielder Jamie Stevenson on the ball for Berwick Rangers (Pic: Alan Bell)

Central midfielder Jamie Stevenson has signed up for another year at Shielfield Park, taking the number of names on manager Stuart Malcolm’s squad list for next term to 15.

The Glasgow-born 38-year-old has made 30 appearances for Rangers, 25 of them starts, since arriving in May last year.

They’re among more than 300 games the former Aberdeen youth prospect has played at senior level, starting out at Alloa Athletic and later moving on to Greenock Morton, East Stirlingshire, Airdrie United, Cowdenbeath, Peterhead, Kelty Hearts and East Kilbride.

Stevenson’s signing follows defender Jamie Pyper and goalkeeper Dylan Orr being shown the exit, neither having been offered new contracts.

Club captain Pyper has been at Rangers for two years but game-time was scarcer for him last time out, only starting 17 fixtures last campaign and making a further 10 appearances from the bench.

Malcolm’s first signing as Rangers boss, the 29-year-old made his final appearance in black and gold for Rangers’ Lowland League Cup knockout at home to former club Cowdenbeath at the end of April.

Wishing the centre-back all the best for the future, Malcolm said: “We want to thank Jamie for everything he has done. He’s managed to get us to where we are at this current time.

“As a guy and a professional, we cannot fault Jamie one bit. He has been an excellent captain and the ultimate professional.

“Unfortunately, in football tough decisions have to be made, and letting Jamie move on was a very, very tough decision. These things aren’t easy, but they happen in football.

“However, we wish Jamie all the best. I’m sure he won’t be short of offers to play football next season and he may even be back at Shielfield with another Lowland League team.”

Malcolm was also full of praise for Orr, 21, at Berwick since arriving from East Kilbride at the start of last season, saying: “Dylan has been patient all year. He is a very, very good goalkeeper.

“He has shown commitment in every training session and every game. He has demonstrated an incredible level of professionalism for a man of his young age. I knew that was what Dylan would bring to the club, and he has certainly shown that in his time with us.

“We wish Dylan all the best. He needs to go and find regular first-team football, which he is more than capable of doing. Hopefully we will see Dylan round and about Shielfield at another point, and we can follow his progress.