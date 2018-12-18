Melrose recovery spices up Currie fixture

Currie Star U16s.................2

Melrose U16s......................3

Melrose U16 advanced to second place in Division Three of the Scottish Youth Football Association’s South East section, thanks to this win on Sunday in a match played at Balerno High School.

The Borders players are now only two points behind the league leaders going into the festive break, reports Adrian Tolmie.

Mid-table Currie were not for distributing early Christmas gifts and would test the resolve of the team playing in yellow and black.

Melrose took the lead from a precise Adams corner, which found Ben Rock.

He timed his run perfectly and hung in the air to bullet his header past the stranded ‘keeper.

More chances for the visitors were to follow, which they failed to convert, allowing the home side back into the game.

Two goals for Currie Star before the break saw the first half end 2-1.

In the second half, Melrose continued their passing play, which soon saw Josh Wyatt fire home to draw level.

Both sides pushed for the next goal but it was Bradley Adams, who had teased the home defence all day, to score from distance to give the Borders side the lead.

A nervous last 15 minutes were followed by the final whistle, which was welcomed by both the Neves/Fenton coaching team and the travelling support.

The winter break will hopefully see players recover from injury and push on in their League and Cup ties in the New Year.

Our picture shows both teams concentrating on the flight of a high ball during the game.