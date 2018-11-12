Melrose extend unbeaten run

Cramond U16s 1, Melrose U16s 6

Melrose made the journey on Sunday to north Edinburgh to face Cramond at the Royal High School 3G in the Scottish Youth Football Association (SYFA) South East Division Three.

The Borders side, in the black and white stripes, were to take an early lead with a high-quality finish from the mercurial B. Adams.

Further pressure in the Cramond half resulted in several chances being created but Melrose failed to convert these into goals.

Playing off the shoulder of the last defender, Adams latched on to a weighted pass to double the visitors’ lead.

A further goal from C. King, who squeezed the ball home from close range, saw the first half end 3-0.

In the second half, and J. Wyatt found space on the left and drilled the ball past the static Cramond ‘keeper.

The clinical Adams would score his third and claim the match ball which, unfortunately for him, was lodged between the perimeter fence and the welcoming trees.

A consolation goal for the home side late on was to deny Melrose ‘keeper Tolmie another clean sheet.

The final scoring move saw R. Norman pressurise the the home defence as the ball entered the Cramond net for the sixth time.

Another three points for the visitors with some excellent periods of one and two-touch passing, played under difficult conditions.