Manager Ger Rossi hoping Peebles Rovers can build on first win for over three months

Peebles Rovers celebrating one of their three goals against Tweedmouth Rangers on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

Rovers’ 3-1 win against Tweedmouth Rangers at Whitestone Park on Saturday was the first time they’ve picked up all three points since they got the better of Ormiston Primrose by 3-0 back in mid-November and Rossi wants to see them kick on from it to challenge for a place in the top half of the table.

“We can hopefully now go on and build a bit of momentum again,” he told the club’s website afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since we’ve come back from a weather-enforced break, we’ve seen this performance brewing.

Peebles Rovers on the ball against Tweedmouth Rangers on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

“It certainly wasn’t through a lack of effort that our points return probably wasn’t a direct reflection of our performance.

“I’m always proud of the group, rain or shine. They’ve come a seriously long way and they deserved that today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today we saw every ounce of what those boys are about. A full-blooded effort with sleeves rolled up saw us deservedly take all three points.”

Paul Dickson, Harry McGill and Luke MacLean were on target for Peebles against their Northumbrian opposition, reduced to ten men two minutes ahead of the final whistle by a red card for 80th-minute substitute Melvin Sebastian, with Michael Robinson replying.