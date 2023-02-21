Manager Ger Rossi hoping Peebles Rovers can build on first win for over three months
Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi is hoping his side can build on the momentum created by their first win for over three months to get their East of Scotland Football League second division campaign back on track.
Rovers’ 3-1 win against Tweedmouth Rangers at Whitestone Park on Saturday was the first time they’ve picked up all three points since they got the better of Ormiston Primrose by 3-0 back in mid-November and Rossi wants to see them kick on from it to challenge for a place in the top half of the table.
“We can hopefully now go on and build a bit of momentum again,” he told the club’s website afterwards.
“Since we’ve come back from a weather-enforced break, we’ve seen this performance brewing.
“It certainly wasn’t through a lack of effort that our points return probably wasn’t a direct reflection of our performance.
“I’m always proud of the group, rain or shine. They’ve come a seriously long way and they deserved that today.
“Today we saw every ounce of what those boys are about. A full-blooded effort with sleeves rolled up saw us deservedly take all three points.”
Paul Dickson, Harry McGill and Luke MacLean were on target for Peebles against their Northumbrian opposition, reduced to ten men two minutes ahead of the final whistle by a red card for 80th-minute substitute Melvin Sebastian, with Michael Robinson replying.
Saturday’s win sees Rovers sitting tenth in the table, on 25 points from 20 fixtures, ahead of a visit from 13th-placed Newburgh Juniors this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.