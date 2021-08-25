Magnificent seven goals from Lauder teens

The Lauder U13 girls

The game was close in the first half, with Lauder going in at half time with a narrow 2-1 lead thanks to a goal in the last few seconds of the first half.

This gave the home team extra confidence and they took a strong grip on the game in the second half, playing some aggressive attacking football which delivered several shots on the well-defended Arniston goal.

In the end, the Lauder girls ran out comfortable 7-1 winners and sit mid-table in the league.

This weekend's fixture for the U13 girls is an away trip to Boroughmuir Thistle.