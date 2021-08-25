Magnificent seven goals from Lauder teens
Lauder U13 Girls were the only all-female Lauderdale team in action at the weekend, playing at home against Arniston Diamonds in the SWF Joelle Murray SE League.
The game was close in the first half, with Lauder going in at half time with a narrow 2-1 lead thanks to a goal in the last few seconds of the first half.
This gave the home team extra confidence and they took a strong grip on the game in the second half, playing some aggressive attacking football which delivered several shots on the well-defended Arniston goal.
In the end, the Lauder girls ran out comfortable 7-1 winners and sit mid-table in the league.
This weekend's fixture for the U13 girls is an away trip to Boroughmuir Thistle.
Meanwhile, the Lauder U15s are looking to add three or four new players to their squad – more details can be obtained by emailing [email protected]