Luke MacLean hat-trick earns victory for Peebles Rovers and keeps up unbeaten run

Peebles Rovers in action in a previous game against Edinburgh South (Photo: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

MacLean opened the scoring for the visitors with three minutes played and added another two goals in the second half, on 47 minutes and four minutes into injury time, with Grant Allan replying for the hosts.

That victory in Fife keeps up an unbeaten run in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B stretching back to the beginning of August.

The Borderers started off the current campaign with a five-match losing streak but haven’t been beaten in the league since Saturday, July 31, and are currently eighth with 17 points from 12 games.