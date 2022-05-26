Linton Hotspur up for cup in Midlothian

Linton Hotspur are in South of Scotland Amateur Cup final action tonight against Lesmahagow Amateurs

The trophy at stake is the South of Scotland Amateur Cup and the venue for the final is New Victoria Park in Newtongrange in Midlothian, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

A supporters’ bus will leave West Linton’s Main Street at 6.30pm, returning to the Gordon Arms for around 10pm.

The cost of the bus is £15, including admission to the game. Under-16s travel for free and also get entry to the match for free. For details, email [email protected] or call club vice-chairman Ivan Mackenzie on 0773 8226391

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First-team manager Gregor Forsyth is looking forward to tonight’s final, saying: “The South Cup has been drawn out across six months, including a recent lag in fixtures, so the boys are itching to get going. It can’t come quick enough.

“The magnitude of this competition, a major regional trophy, has been well documented, and the players rightly feel the burden of responsibility that comes with that.

“We’re eager not only to represent the club well but to go and bring the trophy home for the sporting community in West Linton, who, over the last year or so, have supported us brilliantly. Hopefully we can persuade a few to make the short trip over to Newtongrange in support.

“We’re fortunate to have a great bunch of boys with some real quality amongst the ranks. The commitment of the squad shouldn’t be overlooked. We’ve just delivered the 59th training session of the season, with 40 games behind us.

“We go into the final on merit, having been strong in this competition from the off.

“Between the players’ own conditioning and preparation alongside the work we will do to assist them, we’ll give ourselves every chance of bringing silverware back to New Moor Road.”

Hotspur qualified for the final by beating Penicuik 2-1 at home at New Moor Road in April courtesy of goals from Ross McLeod and Rory Mellors.

They play in the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association’s division one east and finished ninth in that 12-team table in the season just ended, with 19 points from 22 games.