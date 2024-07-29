Linton Hotspur get new football season off to winning beginning and Hawick Royal Albert unbeaten too but Vale of Leithen, Peebles Rovers and Coldstream lose out

The West Linton team edged out Newburgh Juniors by 5-1 on the road in Fife to claim third place in the league’s third division.

Fellow division three side Hawick Royal Albert picked up a point after drawing 2-2 at home to Pumpherston, leaving them fifth in the table.

Hotspur’s scorers at East Shore Park were Jack Furness on 34 minutes and Victor Ehizojie just past the hour mark, with a trialist replying for the hosts in added-on time at the end of the match.

The Royalists’ sole goal of their own at Albert Park was scored by Greg Ford seven minutes in, with a tenth-minute own goal also going their way. Ben Cochrane and David Howe netted for their visitors on 23 minutes and 39 to take a point back to West Lothian.

All three of the region’s EoSFL second division teams were beaten at the weekend, Vale of Leithen by 4-3 hosting Bathgate Thistle at Victoria Park, Peebles Rovers by 3-2 at home to Edinburgh College at Whitestone Park and Coldstream by 3-0 away to Dalkeith Thistle.

Vale’s scorers were Dean Burgess on 34 minutes, James Flynn from the penalty spot on 54 and Kyle Mitchell on 62, with Stuart McMillan, Jordan Rodger, Harry Maguire and Ally McInnes on target for their visitors from West Lothian.

Gregor Lamb and Luke MacLean scored for Peebles.

Streamers goalkeeper Matt Hall was beaten by Elliot Grieve at the double and Michael Gould in Midlothian.

This coming Saturday sees Vale away to West Lothian’s Harthill Royal, Albert at Edinburgh United, Coldstream hosting Armadale Thistle and Hotspur at home to Livingston United on league duty.

Peebles are in first-round Alex Jack Cup action, hosting the third division’s Lochgelly Albert.

All of Saturday’s games kick off at 2.30pm.

In the interim, Hotspur are away to the premier division’s Whitburn Juniors in West Lothian on Tuesday night in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s second round, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

