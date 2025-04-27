Linton Hotspur confirm promotion to East of Scotland Football League’s second division by beating table-toppers Lochgelly Albert 2-1

Former Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers and Arbroath midfielder Paul Currie scored twice for the second-placed West Linton outfit, on 44 minutes and 87, to secure their promotion to the EoSFL’s second division after Michael Fleming had put their visitors in front on 32.

That makes amends for two defeats away to the Fifers earlier in the season, by 7-3 in October and 5-0 in January, and leaves Currie and fellow co-head coach Ruairidh Fleming’s side on 52 points from 26 fixtures, with four games left to play as they prepare to join fellow Borderers Coldstream, Vale of Leithen and Peebles Rovers in the next division up, the latter two’s run-in results permitting.

A point at New Moor Road on Saturday would have secured the title for Lochgelly but, with 61 points from 27 matches, they now need one more win to confirm them as champions.

Hawick Royal Albert are on course to join fellow regional respresentatives Hotspur in division two, sitting third in the table on 40 points from 27 fixtures, but the three teams immediately beneath them – Livingston United, Fauldhouse United and Pumpherston – are all within three points of them so their promotion bid might well go to the wire.

Hotspur were the only Borderers in EoSFL action at the weekend, though Peebles won 2-1 at home to Bathgate Thistle the Wednesday prior to edge themselves one place further away from their division’s two-deep relegation zone.

On the scoresheet for gaffer Tam McFadyen’s Rovers at their Whitestone Park home ground were Jamie Mackay on 15 minutes and Kyle Kivlichan from the penalty spot on 48, with Lennon Smith getting one back for West Lothian’s fourth-placed Thistle on 63.

This coming Saturday sees Hotspur away to fifth-placed Fauldhouse in West Lothian and manager Kenny Aitchison’s Hawick hosting second-from-bottom Ormiston Primrose, both 2.30pm kick-offs.

Hotspur are back in action the Wednesday after, May 7, at home to seventh-placed Stoneyburn, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Hotspur are unbeaten against Fauldhouse so far this season, having got the better of them by 1-0 at home in February and drawn 0-0 away to them the month after.

They’re also undefeated versus Stoneyburn, having won both of their previous meetings this term, by 5-0 at home in November and 1-0 in West Lothian in March.

The Royalists also have back-to-back wins to their name against Ormiston, by 6-1 at Albert Park last August and 2-1 in West Lothian in February.

Coldstream, Vale and Peebles are all back in second division action this Saturday after having the weekend off.

Manager David Brown’s Streamers are at home to ninth-placed Stirling University, opposite number Ian Flynn’s Vale host Fife’s sixth-placed Oakley United in Innerleithen and Peebles are on the road to West Lothian to take on third-placed West Calder United, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

The Stirling students will be out to make it a hat-trick of wins at Home Park, having given Coldstream a 6-1 thumping in January’s reverse fixture and also got the better of them by 3-1 in the King Cup’s second round last November, that match having been on home turf too.

Vale and Peebles will also be hoping to make amends for losing their reverse fixtures, by 2-0 away last month and 9-1 at home in December respectively.

Coldstream are currently eighth in the table on 34 points from 26 fixtures, with Vale 11th on 30 from 25 and Peebles 12th on 28 from 25.

