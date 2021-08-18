Life in the leagues for Lauder's football-playing girls

In their fist league game, the U15 girls squad took a point in a entertaining 1-1 away draw against Spartans at Ainslie Park.The U13s played well on Sunday but were edged out in a tough away match against a strong Musselburgh Windsor team at Pinkie.The U11s girls squad were also away from home on Sunday – this time in Dunbar.

Another close game ended in a 2-2 draw, with some fine football played by both teams, while the girls, pictured, seemed to enjoy their trip to the coast.Lauderdale girls are currently looking for goalkeepers born between 2006-11 to join their teams, plus experienced outfield players born in 2007-08 to join the U15 squad. Anyone interest can contact [email protected]