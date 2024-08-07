​Liam Watt scores at double to earn first point of season for Gala Fairydean Rovers away to Celtic B

Ethan Dougal chasing the ball during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 5-1 loss at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers picked up their first point of the new Scottish Lowland Football League season with a 2-2 draw away to Celtic B in midweek.

The Borderers started their new campaign with back-to-back defeats – by 6-0 away to Caledonian Braves at the end of July and 5-1 hosting Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday gone – and Tuesday’s game looked to be going the same way after Jude Bonnar scored for their hosts at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium with six minutes on the clock and Daniel Kelly doubled their lead just short of half an hour later.

The Galashiels side had been had been made to rue a series of missed chances, most notably when Kieran Dolan shot over home goalkeeper Joe Morrison’s crossbar from two yards out, but they were thrown a lifeline by a 20-yard free-kick converted by Liam Watt via an upright on 70 minutes.

Opportunity knocked for the Old Firm colts to restore their two-goal lead ten minutes later but visiting goalkeeper Sam Scott pulled off a double-save from point-blank range to keep his side in it.

Goal-scorer Kieran Dolan in action during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 5-1 loss at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Watt took advantage of that let-off by firing a volley past Morrison from a cut-back back cross from Gospel Ocholi just ahead of the final whistle to get his team’s season up and running at the third time of asking.

That point lifts manager Martin Scott’s men off the foot of the table and they’re now second from bottom, level on a single point with the three teams directly above them – East Stirlingshire, Bo’ness United and Cowdenbeath.

Next up for Gala is a trip to the last of those three this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Central Park at 3pm.

The corresponding fixture last season was a 2-2 draw last September, followed by a 2-1 loss to the Fifers in Galashiels in February.

Liam Watt on the ball during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 5-1 loss at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Photo: Thomas Brown)

As things stand, Cowdenbeath, due to play 11th-placed Stirling University away tonight, will be the first team they’ve come up against outwith the top half of the table thus far, Hearts being in pole position, Celtic B third and Braves, ahead of a visit from Shire this evening, seventh.

Saturday’s loss to Hearts’ under-21s at Netherdale Stadium means Rovers, captained by Keaghan Jacobs, are yet to beat the Edinburgh outfit after two years of trying, though they’ll get another shot on the road at the capital’s Ainslie Park in January.

Rovers have now lost to the Scottish Premiership colts three times – after prior defeats by 3-1 in December and 3-0 in April 2023, both away – and drawn against them twice – at home last July and in October 2022, with scorelines of 1-1 and 3-3 respectively – since their arrival in the fifth-tier league in 2022.

Hearts B’s scorers at the weekend past home goalkeeper Scott were James Wilson on nine minutes and 25, Mackenzie Ross on 23, Callum Sandilands on 81 and Angus Stevenson on 90, with Dolan getting one back for the hosts just ahead of half-time.

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 5-1 to Heart of Midlothian B at home on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Though not happy with Saturday’s scoreline, manager Scott reckons his side’s performance was an improvement on that put in during their season-opening defeat away to Braves seven days previously.

“We took part in the game, as strange as that may sound, for long spells,” he said.

“We created a lot of good opportunities.

“Probably the difference between the two sides was that in the latter stages Hearts were very strong, having made some substitutions, and put us under a lot of pressure and that took its toll on our guys.

“In both boxes they were a wee bit more clinical than us and they defended their box better than us on the day.

“I was disappointed with the overall result but I think there was progression from last week.

“I’ll take the positives from our performance and we’ll keep trying to build a wee bit more and put another layer on it and be more competitive.

“It’s difficult but we put last week’s performance down as a one-off and we did a lot of work in midweek and I think they took a lot of that on board against a very good Hearts side.

“It was a real challenge for us but I think the guys are taking the message on board to a certain degree. We have to be better in both boxes.”