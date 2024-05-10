Liam Watt, Danny Galbraith, Ciaran Greene and Jamie Semple are prize guys for Gala Fairydean Rovers

Liam Watt, Danny Galbraith and Jamie Semple at Gala Fairydean Rovers' end-of-season awards for 2024 (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Midfielder Liam Watt, winger Danny Galbraith, defender Ciaran Greene and striker Jamie Semple were prize guys at Gala Fairydean Rovers’ end-of-season awards for 2024.

Watt was named as player of the year, Galbraith as players’ player and Greene as young player, with the club’s golden boot going to Semple for his ten-goal haul, placing him 15th on the Scottish Lowland Football League’s goal-scoring chart for 2023/24.

Watt, 30, has been with the Galashiels club since February of last year, joining from Airdrie’s Gartcairn Juniors after previously playing for the likes of Brechin City, East Fife and East Kilbride.

Former Hibernian and York City player Galbraith, 33, is in his second stint at Netherdale, having rejoined in July 2022 after a previous spell from 2019 to 2021.

GalaFairydean Rovers defender Ciaran Green with his ward for 2023/24's young player of the year (Pic: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Greene, 19, is a one-club man and also the team’s youngest-ever captain after being given the armband shortly after his 18th birthday last year.

Semple, 22, signed for manager Martin Scott’s side in July last year from Broomhill, having previously been at Motherwell and East Fife.