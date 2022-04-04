Leithen Rovers, Langlee Amateurs, Chirnside United and Jed Legion all still up for cups
A late equaliser on Saturday denied Hawick Colts a chance to avenge the 5-2 away defeat at Spittal Rovers in February that halted a nine-game winning streak going back to the start of the Border Amateur Football Association C division season in mid-August.
Being held to a 2-2 draw by the Northumbrians at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge means the hosts, on 31 points from 13 games, remain only five points clear of them at the top of the table, having played three games more.
Manager Geo Shepherd’s side had to overturn a one-goal deficit at half-time to get their noses in front, courtesy of goals by Ross Douglas and Ash Langford, only to be pegged back minutes away from the final whistle.
Both Spittal’s goals were scored by Thomas Grey.
Colts are up against Spittal at home again this coming Saturday in a Sanderson Cup semi-final, the other semi seeing Lauder host Berwick Colts that same afternoon.
Last weekend’s other C division fixtures yielded home wins for Berwick Colts and St Boswells, by 3-0 against Lauder and 5-0 against Highfields United respectively, and a 4-1 home defeat for Tweeddale Rovers Colts versus Eyemouth United Amateurs.
Siris Davidson got a hat-trick for St Boswells and their other scorers were Lee Macrae and Stephen Deacon.
Connor Thorburn was Rovers’ sole scorer, with Connor Lough, Declan Lough, Jeff Collin and Declan McCulloch on target for Eyemouth.
One B division fixture was also played, a 4-1 victory for Stow at Hawick Legion, along with three A division games – 2-1 away wins for Newtown at Hawick Waverley and Langholm Legion at Greenlaw and a 3-2 home win for Hawick United against Ancrum.
Stow’s scorers at Hawick’s Brunton Park were David Brown, Fraser Jackson twice and James Runciman, with Hamish Murray replying.
Scott Leitch scored for Newtown, with their other counter being an own goal, and Davis Hope netted for the hosts.
Aidan Wilson and Finley Dell got on the scoresheet for Langholm, with William Smillie putting away a penalty for hosts Greenlaw.
Hawick United’s scorers against Ancrum at Wilton Lodge Park were Ping Muir twice and Louis Johnstone.
Four cup ties were played last Saturday too, two of them going to penalty shootouts.
Beveridge Cup holders Langlee Amateurs beat Duns Amateurs 4-1 at home to book a semi-final place, and the day’s other quarter-final in that contest saw hosts Chirnside United edge past Tweeddale Rovers 5-4 on spot-kicks after extra time finished with the score tied at 4-4.
Shaun Hardie scored twice for Langlee, with Danny Simpson and Des Sutherland netting their others and Conor Devaney replying for Duns.
Adam Turner, Joe Condy and Rory Williams scored for Chirnside, assisted by an own goal, and Grant Wilson got a hat-trick for their Peebles opposition, two of them from the penalty spot, with Blair Meikle also on target.
A Walls Cup quarter-final between hosts Jed Legion and Earlston Rhymers went to penalties as well after finishing all square at 1-1, with the former prevailing 4-3.
Saturday’s other cup tie was a 3-0 Walls Cup first-round win for Leithen Rovers at home to Kelso Thistle, with Andrew Edmiston, Greg Zokas and Andrew Clark netting for the hosts.