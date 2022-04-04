Leithen Rovers, Langlee Amateurs, Chirnside United and Jed Legion all still up for cups

Bailey Simmons on the ball for Leithen Rovers against Kelso Thistle on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Being held to a 2-2 draw by the Northumbrians at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge means the hosts, on 31 points from 13 games, remain only five points clear of them at the top of the table, having played three games more.

Manager Geo Shepherd’s side had to overturn a one-goal deficit at half-time to get their noses in front, courtesy of goals by Ross Douglas and Ash Langford, only to be pegged back minutes away from the final whistle.

Both Spittal’s goals were scored by Thomas Grey.

Langlee Amateurs captain Danny Bolton in action against Duns Amateurs at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie )

Colts are up against Spittal at home again this coming Saturday in a Sanderson Cup semi-final, the other semi seeing Lauder host Berwick Colts that same afternoon.

Last weekend’s other C division fixtures yielded home wins for Berwick Colts and St Boswells, by 3-0 against Lauder and 5-0 against Highfields United respectively, and a 4-1 home defeat for Tweeddale Rovers Colts versus Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Siris Davidson got a hat-trick for St Boswells and their other scorers were Lee Macrae and Stephen Deacon.

Connor Thorburn was Rovers’ sole scorer, with Connor Lough, Declan Lough, Jeff Collin and Declan McCulloch on target for Eyemouth.

Langlee Amateurs defending against Duns at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

One B division fixture was also played, a 4-1 victory for Stow at Hawick Legion, along with three A division games – 2-1 away wins for Newtown at Hawick Waverley and Langholm Legion at Greenlaw and a 3-2 home win for Hawick United against Ancrum.

Stow’s scorers at Hawick’s Brunton Park were David Brown, Fraser Jackson twice and James Runciman, with Hamish Murray replying.

Scott Leitch scored for Newtown, with their other counter being an own goal, and Davis Hope netted for the hosts.

Aidan Wilson and Finley Dell got on the scoresheet for Langholm, with William Smillie putting away a penalty for hosts Greenlaw.

Damien Marciniak in possession for St Boswells against Highfields United (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick United’s scorers against Ancrum at Wilton Lodge Park were Ping Muir twice and Louis Johnstone.

Four cup ties were played last Saturday too, two of them going to penalty shootouts.

Beveridge Cup holders Langlee Amateurs beat Duns Amateurs 4-1 at home to book a semi-final place, and the day’s other quarter-final in that contest saw hosts Chirnside United edge past Tweeddale Rovers 5-4 on spot-kicks after extra time finished with the score tied at 4-4.

Shaun Hardie scored twice for Langlee, with Danny Simpson and Des Sutherland netting their others and Conor Devaney replying for Duns.

Kelso Thistle's Ewan Hutchinson gets to the ball ahead of Leithen Rovers goal-scorer Andrew Edmiston (photo: Bill McBurnie)

Adam Turner, Joe Condy and Rory Williams scored for Chirnside, assisted by an own goal, and Grant Wilson got a hat-trick for their Peebles opposition, two of them from the penalty spot, with Blair Meikle also on target.

A Walls Cup quarter-final between hosts Jed Legion and Earlston Rhymers went to penalties as well after finishing all square at 1-1, with the former prevailing 4-3.