Lavery off again as Hawick ship seven goals

Liam Lavery ... another red card (library image)
Easthouses Lily MW 7, Hawick Royal Albert United 2

Summing up his side’s fall, Hawick coach Mick Murphy said: “In the first half, we just couldn’t contain Easthouses.

“We just couldn’t cope and were five goals down at half time.

“It was a bit more pleasing in the second half, as we got our act together a bit, but it’s gutting when you get beaten by a big score like this.”

Hawick ended the game with only 10 men after the sending off of Liam Lavery – who had just returned from a two-match ban.

Danny Bolton and Kevin Strathdee were the Hawick scorers.

Ally Elliot, with four goals, Lewis Russell (2) and Cammy McBeth netted for Lily.