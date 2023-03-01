Late goal for Bo’ness United extends Gala Fairydean Rovers’ losing streak to four matches

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 3-2 at home to Bo'ness United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Despite blowing a 2-0 lead at half-time, Rovers had looked to be on course to pick up a point at home at Netherdale in Galashiels until Kyle Johnston snatched a late winner for manager Max Christie’s visitors two minutes into added-on time.

That followed goals by Thomas Grant on 58 minutes and Lennon Walker on 63 cancelling out two put away by home forward Gregor Nicol, on loan from Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park until the end of the season, on 23 and 42.

To add insult to injury, United’s 11th-hour match-winner sees them leapfrog their hosts in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, moving up to 11th place, with 41 points from 30 fixtures.

Player-manager Martin Scott’s team have slipped to 12th place, on 39 points from 30 matches, ahead of a visit from 16th-placed Cowdenbeath on Saturday, March 11, with kick-off at 3pm.

They’ll be looking to do the double against the Fifers, one of Scott’s old sides, having beaten them 2-1 away in the reverse fixture at Central Park Stadium back at the end of July.