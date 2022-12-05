Langlee, Greenlaw and Duns still up for football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup
Three more Border Amateur Football Association teams are through to the third round of the South of Scotland Amateur Cup.
Langlee Amateurs beat East Lothian’s Musselburgh Windsor 6-2 away and Greenlaw saw off fellow Borderers Tweeddale Rovers 4-1 at home on Saturday to remain in the running for the cup.
Also going through are Duns Amateurs as they’ve been awarded a home win against Lesmahagow’s Saturday morning team after their tie scheduled for the weekend was called off.
They join the six association sides that secured progress to the third round seven days previously – Ancrum, Newtown, Chirnside United, Hawick Legion, Earlston Rhymers and Stow – along with Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association outfit Linton Hotspur.
Langlee’s goal-scorers in Musselburgh at the weekend were Des Sutherland and Fraser Brown at the double, Tyler Smith and Lewis Swaney.
Cammy Falconer at the double and William Smillie were on target for Greenlaw, assisted by an own goal, with Lewis Grandison replying for their visitors from Peebles.
Six league fixtures also went ahead at the weekend, two in each of the association’s three divisions.
Both A division matches played were draws, 5-5 for Hawick Waverley at home to Langholm Legion and 3-3 for Chirnside at Tweedmouth Amateurs.
Waverley’s scorers were Jordan Yardley with a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 18, captain Davis Hope and Evan Alexander, with Brian Mattinson and Finley Dell twice apiece and Cole Hamilton netting for their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway.
Daniel Pattenden, Robert Reid and Duncan Morrison scored for Chirnside and Michael Antcliff, Jack Young and Aaron Hope for their Northumbrian hosts.
That result lifts Tweedmouth, now on seven points from ten matches, off the bottom of the table for the first time this season, with Greenlaw, on six from six, taking their place.
Chirnside move up to second place, with 17 points from nine games, one shy of league leaders Duns, having played one match more.
Waverley remain fifth, on 15 points from ten games, one point and one place ahead of Langholm.
Both Hawick sides in B division action on Saturday lost, Hawick United by 5-1 at home to Ancrum and Hawick Colts by 3-2 at Biggar United.
Hawick Legion fared better despite not kicking a ball in earnest, being awarded a home win against intended visitors Gala Hotspur after that match was called off.
Ancrum’s scorers were David Richardson twice, Kyle Finlayson, Cammy Fisher and David Gobby, with Lewis Muir netting for their hosts.
On target for Hawick Colts – reduced to nine men in South Lanarkshire by sendings-off for Brian Mitchinson and Ross Scott, with a further red card following for Dean Fry after the final whistle – were Aaron Swailes and Callum Hope.
Those results see Biggar go top of the table on 19 points from nine matches, with Hawick Legion second on 17, Earlston Rhymers third with 16 and two games in hand, Hawick Colts fourth on 16 and Ancrum up to fifth with 15, having played ten games.
The two C division fixtures played were a 2-2 draw for Jed Legion hosting Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and a 3-1 loss for Kelso Thistle at Berwick’s Highfields United.