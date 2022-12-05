Langlee, Greenlaw and Duns still up for football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup

Hawick Waverley on the attack against Langholm Legion at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs beat East Lothian’s Musselburgh Windsor 6-2 away and Greenlaw saw off fellow Borderers Tweeddale Rovers 4-1 at home on Saturday to remain in the running for the cup.

Also going through are Duns Amateurs as they’ve been awarded a home win against Lesmahagow’s Saturday morning team after their tie scheduled for the weekend was called off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They join the six association sides that secured progress to the third round seven days previously – Ancrum, Newtown, Chirnside United, Hawick Legion, Earlston Rhymers and Stow – along with Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association outfit Linton Hotspur.

Goalmouth action during Saturday's 5-5 draw between Hawick Waverley and Langholm Legion (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee’s goal-scorers in Musselburgh at the weekend were Des Sutherland and Fraser Brown at the double, Tyler Smith and Lewis Swaney.

Cammy Falconer at the double and William Smillie were on target for Greenlaw, assisted by an own goal, with Lewis Grandison replying for their visitors from Peebles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six league fixtures also went ahead at the weekend, two in each of the association’s three divisions.

Both A division matches played were draws, 5-5 for Hawick Waverley at home to Langholm Legion and 3-3 for Chirnside at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Waverley hosting Langholm Legion on Saturday for a Border Amateur Football Association A division match they drew 5-5 (Photos: Steve Cox)

Waverley’s scorers were Jordan Yardley with a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 18, captain Davis Hope and Evan Alexander, with Brian Mattinson and Finley Dell twice apiece and Cole Hamilton netting for their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Pattenden, Robert Reid and Duncan Morrison scored for Chirnside and Michael Antcliff, Jack Young and Aaron Hope for their Northumbrian hosts.

That result lifts Tweedmouth, now on seven points from ten matches, off the bottom of the table for the first time this season, with Greenlaw, on six from six, taking their place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chirnside move up to second place, with 17 points from nine games, one shy of league leaders Duns, having played one match more.

Ancrum’s Kieran Hayes on the ball during their 5-1 away victory against Hawick United at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waverley remain fifth, on 15 points from ten games, one point and one place ahead of Langholm.

Both Hawick sides in B division action on Saturday lost, Hawick United by 5-1 at home to Ancrum and Hawick Colts by 3-2 at Biggar United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Legion fared better despite not kicking a ball in earnest, being awarded a home win against intended visitors Gala Hotspur after that match was called off.

Ancrum’s scorers were David Richardson twice, Kyle Finlayson, Cammy Fisher and David Gobby, with Lewis Muir netting for their hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ancrum’s Cameron Fisher getting a pass away against Hawick United at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

On target for Hawick Colts – reduced to nine men in South Lanarkshire by sendings-off for Brian Mitchinson and Ross Scott, with a further red card following for Dean Fry after the final whistle – were Aaron Swailes and Callum Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those results see Biggar go top of the table on 19 points from nine matches, with Hawick Legion second on 17, Earlston Rhymers third with 16 and two games in hand, Hawick Colts fourth on 16 and Ancrum up to fifth with 15, having played ten games.

The two C division fixtures played were a 2-2 draw for Jed Legion hosting Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and a 3-1 loss for Kelso Thistle at Berwick’s Highfields United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick United in possession against Ancrum on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Ancrum's Ross MacKay on the offensive versus Hawick United at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Waverley drawing 5-5 at home to Langholm Legion on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

David Richardson in action for Ancrum during their 5-1 win at Hawick United at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad