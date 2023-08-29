​Langlee and Greenlaw neck and neck at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after away wins

Martin Goldie on the ball for Hawick United during their 6-0 win against Highfields United at home at Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​Langlee fought back from 2-0 down to beat previous league leaders Biggar United 5-3 and Greenlaw saw off Newtown 4-0 to take their points tallies to ten, though the former have a game in hand, having played four matches so far this season rather than five.

Top spot goes to Langlee by virtue of a goal difference three better.

Biggar, last season’s B division champions, drop to third place, with nine points from four fixtures.

Ross Scott in possession for Hawick United during their 6-0 home win versus Highfields United on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Des Sutherland, top-scorer in the A division last time round with 53 goals in 36 games, is carrying on where he left off, netting four times for Langlee in South Lanarkshire – on 34 minutes, 56, 58 and three minutes into second-half stoppage time – to take his total for this term to nine. Jack Hay got the visitors’ other goal with 53 minutes on the clock.

On the scoresheet for Greenlaw at Newtown’s King George V Park were Finley Dobson at the double, Ryan Mann and Jake Kerr.

Two other A division fixtures were played at the weekend, Tweeddale Rovers losing 3-2 at home to Langholm Legion and Earlston Rhymers winning 3-1 at Chirnside United.

Jordan Sykes got both of Tweeddale’s goals, three days after netting a consolation effort in Biggar, with Craig Cuthbert, Brian Mattinson and Lee Irving netting for their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway.

Chirnside United drawing 2-2 at Tweedmouth Amateurs last Wednesday night (Pic: Keith Hamblin)

Rhymers’ scorers were David Brown, Danny Simpson and Scott Rice, with Daniel Pattenden getting one back for their hosts.

Saturday’s A division fixture card followed five games played last Wednesday night after we went to press.

They saw defending champions Duns Amateurs chalk up a 5-1 home win against Greenlaw, Earlston lose 2-0 hosting Newtown, Hawick Waverley claim a 4-1 derby victory versus Hawick Legion, Tweeddale given a 7-1 thumping at Biggar and Chirnside draw 2-2 at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

On target for Duns were Liam Demarco at the double, Sean Phillips, Gregor Watson and Kieran Swinney, with Cammy Falconer replying for Greenlaw.

Shaun Quinn and Rhuari Howarth found the back of the net for Newtown at Earlston.

Macauley Steele, Matty Linton, Jordan Yardley and Evan Alexander scored for Waverley in their first derby against Hawick Legion since 2016, with Hamish Murray replying.

Chirnside’s scorers in Northumberland were Pattenden and Robert Reid.

B division front-runners St Boswells kept up their 100% start to the new season to edge out Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs 1-0 away, thanks to a Michael Moir goal, leaving them three points clear of Hawick United at the top of the table with a maximum haul of 15 points from five fixtures.

Ancrum beating Coldstream Amateurs 6-0 at home in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Hawick United also won at the weekend, handing out a 6-0 thumping to Berwick’s Highfields United at home at Wilton Lodge Park. Their scorers were Martin Goldie at the double, Kevin Strathdee, Andrew Coyle, Ross Scott and Louis Johnstone.

Ancrum notched up a home win by the same scoreline against Coldstream Amateurs, with Sean Clarke claiming a hat-trick and Stephen Davidson, Brodie Irvine and Ross Cargill also netting.