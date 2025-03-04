Langlee and Fairydean both go nine points clear at top of their Border Amateur Football Association tables

Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of second-from-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs on the road was their 13th win in 14 fixtures so far this season, taking their tally of points to 40.

That’s nine more than second-placed Duns Amateurs – out of action at the weekend due to their scheduled game hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs being postponed – but the Dingers have got two games in hand on them.

Des Sutherland scored four of Langlee’s goals in Northumberland, with Fraser Brown getting their other.

The only other A division fixture to go ahead was a 7-0 hiding for bottom-of-the-table Hawick Waverley at home to fifth-placed Chirnside United.

Chirnside’s scorers at Wilton Lodge Park were Connor and Jake Lough at the double, Robert Reid, Daniel Pattenden and Rory Williams.

Five B division fixtures were played too and they also saw Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

Their 7-1 win away to Stow and a 2-2 draw for Tweeddale Rovers at Kelso Thistle leaves Fairydean’s ammies on 45 points and their Peebles title rivals on 36, both from 16 fixtures.

Fairydean’s goal-scorers were Lee Macrae with four, Kai Macrae, Finlay McKechnie and Siris Davidson.

Tweeddale’s scorers were Connor Thorburn and Grant Wilson, with Liam Hill and Ewan Hutchison netting for their hosts.

Saturday’s other B division fixtures were away wins by 7-4 win for Ancrum at Coldstream Amateurs and 4-2 for Leithen Rovers at Gala Hotspur and a 5-0 victory for Biggar United hosting Berwick Town.

Three first-round cup ties were played as well, the highest-scoring being a 6-5 win for Earlston Rhymers away to Hawick United in the Border Cup to earn a last-eight trip to Langholm on a date to be arranged.

Jack Bell scored four goals for Rhymers at Wilton Lodge Park and Kyle Anderson got their other two, with Kevin Strathdee and Ross Scott both on target twice for their hosts and Aaron Swailes netting too.

In the Beveridge Cup, Jed Legion won 1-0 at home to Hawick Legion, thanks to an Aiden Reilly goal, and St Boswells lost 4-2 hosting Selkirk Victoria, with Ryan Prentice, Ryan Spratt, Todd Dekker and Mark Stewart on target for the Souters.

Jed go on to host Stow in the quarter-finals and Selkirk will be at home to Fairydean, with Kelso at Tweeddale and Berwick Town at Leithen Rovers in the other two last-eight ties, with dates to be fixed.

Seven league fixtures, three of them in the A division, and four cup ties are lined up for this coming Saturday.

This weekend’s A division matches are Langlee hosting Earlston, Hawick United away to Eyemouth and Chirnside at Tweedmouth.

A division down, Hawick Legion are at Biggar, Fairydean at Leithen Rovers, Jed at Coldstream and Berwick Town at Kelso.

Three Waddell Cup second-round ties see Ancrum at Selkirk, Duns at Stow and Greenlaw at Tweeddale, with Gala Hotspur hosting St Boswells in the Forsyth Cup’s first round.

As things stand, all this Saturday’s games kick off at 2pm. For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/

