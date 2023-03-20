Langlee and Duns still neck and neck at top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after 6-1 wins

Langlee Amateurs' Declan Leckie in possession against Langholm Legion on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee retain possession of pole position after handing out a 6-1 thumping to Langholm Legion at home at Galashiels’ Netherdale 3G pitch and second-placed Duns stay within a point of them, with a game in hand, after beating Greenlaw away by the same score.

Those victories leave Langlee on 31 points from 13 fixtures, with five left to play, and Duns on 30 from 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were the only A division games to go ahead at the weekend, fifth-placed Hawick Waverley’s scheduled fixture at home to third-placed Chirnside United having been postponed due to their pitch at Wilton Lodge Park being waterlogged.

Langlee Amateurs' Josh Loftus on the attack against Langholm Legion at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee’s scorers, assisted by an own goal, were Jack Hay at the double, Fraser Brown, Des Sutherland and Lewis Swaney, with Daniel Winter replying for the visitors from the penalty spot.

Langholm stay sixth, with 20 points from 17 matches, and Greenlaw are still one place below them, on 15 from 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top of the association’s B division is unchanged too, Biggar United staying in pole position following a 6-2 home victory against Hawick Legion at the weekend and keeping up their season-long unbeaten run.

Second-placed Earlston Rhymers and third-placed Hawick Colts both won as well to stay within reach of the top of the table, the former by 3-1 away to Coldstream Amateurs and the latter by 5-3 hosting Ancrum.

Langlee Amateurs' Tyler Smith on the ball during the Borderers' 6-1 home win against Langholm Legion on Netherdale's 3G pitch on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Those results, with 15 games played apiece, leave Biggar on 37 points, Rhymers on 30 and Hawick Colts on 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Gordon scored a hat-trick for Biggar, with Ewan Waddell, Tom Robertson and Ben Macbride also netting and Sean Clarke and Hamish Murray on the scoresheet for their visitors.

Rhymers’ scorers, helped out by an own goal, were Ritchie Ritchie and Andrew Brown.

On the scoresheet for Hawick Colts were Kevin Strathdee at the double, Ross Scott, Liam Lavery and James Hay, with Lewis Turnbull netting two for Ancrum and Scott Buchanan adding another.

Hawick Colts in possession during their 5-3 win against Ancrum on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s only other scheduled B division fixture was called off, fourth-placed Leithen Rovers instead being awarded a walkover win against prospective hosts Selkirk Victoria.

All four C division games lined up for Saturday went ahead, the top of that table also staying as it was.

Table-topping Eyemouth United Amateurs notched up a 5-1 home victory against third-bottom Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs to stay ten points clear of second-placed Highfields United, 2-1 winners at Jed Legion at the weekend.

Connor Lough scored two for the Fishermen, with James Paxton, Declan Lough and Declan McCulloch adding one each and Jared Curran netting for Gala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Colts goal-scorer Kevin Strathdee, right, in action against Ancrum at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Third-placed Berwick Colts also won, by 3-2 at basement side Lauder, as did fourth-placed St Boswells, by 4-1 at second-bottom Kelso Thistle.

Those results leave Eyemouth on 45 points from 15 games, Highfields United on 35 from 16 and Berwick Colts on 28 from 15.

Jed Legion losing 2-1 at home to Highfields United at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Des Sutherland on the ball for Langlee Amateurs versus Langholm Legion on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Jed Legion losing 2-1 at home to Berwick's Highfields United on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's C division (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick Colts on the ball versus Ancrum on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Jed Legion losing 2-1 at home to Highfields United at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad