Langlee and Duns facing off in football's South of Scotland Amateur Cup as well as league
Langlee Amateurs and Duns Amateurs go head to head in football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup this Saturday as well as continuing to go toe to toe in their league.
They’re among five Borders teams in action in the cup’s quarter-finals this weekend, four of them Border Amateur Football Association sides.
Langlee, Duns, Hawick Legion and Newtown are accompanied by Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association division one outfit Linton Hotspur, along with South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United, Lesmahagow and Kirkfield United.
Langlee host Duns and Linton Hotspur are at home to Newtown for Borders derbies, Legion are away to last year’s winners, Lesmahagow, and Biggar welcome Lanark’s Kirkfield United, all 2pm kick-offs.
Langlee and Duns remain neck and neck at the top of the Borders association’s A division, both having won on Saturday, the former by 5-0 at home to Hawick Waverley and the latter by 3-2 hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs.
On target for Langlee at Netherdale in Galashiels were Des Sutherland at the double, Josh Loftus, Danny Bolton and Lewis Swaney.
Netting for Duns at New Hawthorn Park were Sean Phillips, Liam Longstaff and Kieran Burns, with Jordan Crombie and Kenton Bloomfield replying for their Northumbrian visitors.
The two other A division fixtures contested at the weekend saw Stow lose 3-2 at home to Greenlaw and Tweeddale Rovers rack up a 5-2 victory hosting Chirnside United.
David Brown got both of Stow’s goals, with Sean Spoor and William and Ross Smillie on target for Greenlaw.
Those results leave Duns in pole position with 27 points from 11 games and second-placed Langlee two points shy of them, with third-placed Chirnside, fourth-placed Waverley and fifth-placed Langholm Legion all on 20 points.
Four B division games were played too, the biggest scoreline being Selkirk Victoria’s 6-5 home loss to Biggar after going 5-1 up with half an hour left to go.
Kerr McLelland notched up a hat-trick for Selkirk, with Scott Learmond and Darren Munro adding a goal each, their visitors’ scorers being Gary Brunton, John Dunbar, Chris Gordon, Imdat Damar, Gregor Henderson and Ewan Waddell.
Hawick Legion also hit their opposition for six, running up a 6-0 scoreline at Gala Hotspur, thanks to a Michael Moir hat-trick and Euan Gray double, accompanied by a further effort from Kieran Murphy.
Fellow Teries Hawick United were less successful on the road, losing 3-0 at Coldstream Amateurs.
The division’s other fixture was a 4-1 home win for Earlston Rhymers versus Leithen Rovers.
Rhymers’ scorers were Scott Rice, Ritchie Ritchie, Sam Pattinson and Adam Moffat, with Bailey Simmons replying for their Innerleithen opposition.
Biggar stay on top of the table following those results, on 31 points from 13 matches, with Rhymers second on 23 from 11 and Hawick Colts third on 23 from 13.
Three C division games were played too – a 4-3 home win for Lauder against Jed Legion, a 3-2 defeat for Kelso Thistle at Highfields United and a 5-3 loss for St Boswells hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs.