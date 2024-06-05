​Langlee Amateurs win Border Amateur Football Association’s top-flight title for first time, thanks to 6-1 victory at Newtown

Langlee Amateurs celebrating beating Newtown 6-1 away on Tuesday to claim the Border Amateur Football Association's A title for the first time (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

​Langlee Amateurs have claimed the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division title for the first time, thanks to winning their last game of the season, away to Newtown, 6-1 on Tuesday.

​That victory – their 19th in this season’s 22 league fixtures, accompanied by two draws and a single defeat – lifts them up into top spot, with 59 points, two more than defending champions Duns Amateurs.

This year’s title win is Langlee’s first in the top flight since their formation in 2017 but it follows back-to-back promotions as champions of the old C division in 2018 and B division in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes a year on from losing out to eight-times A division champions Duns by two points, having garnered 43 from 18 fixtures, and two years since missing out to the same opposition by four, on 42 from 18.

Josh Loftus on defensive duty for Langlee Amateurs during their 6-1 away win against Newtown on Tuesday to claim the Border Amateur Football Association's A title for the first time (Photo: Fearne Miller)

Langlee’s scorers at Newtown’s King George V Park this week were Des Sutherland with a hat-trick, Graeme Clark, Fraser Brown and Hagen Steele, with Calum McGowan getting one back for their hosts.

Sutherland’s three goals took his tally for the season to 53, the same number as earned him the association’s golden boot last year, but he’ll have to settle for being runner-up this term.

Club chairman Cubbs Turnbull was relieved to see his side finally win the title following two near misses, especially after almost letting that opportunity slip away to Tweedmouth Amateurs last month, ultimately winning 3-1 but only after being given a fright by the Northumbrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their title win made it a treble for them as they were also awarded this season’s Colin Campbell Cup after Duns were unable to field a side for last August’s final in Greenlaw and they won the Border Cup too last month, beating Biggar United 5-2 in Hawick, though they also lost two finals, April’s for the South of Scotland Amateur Cup by 5-1 to Kirkfield United in Galashiels and Friday’s for the Waddell Cup by 4-3 to Duns.

Hat-trick-scorer Des Sutherland on the ball during Langlee Amateurs' 6-1 win away to Newtown on Tuesday to claim the Border Amateur Football Association's A title for the first time (Photo: Fearne Miller)

Their scorers at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park were Clark twice and Sutherland, with Sean Phillips at the double, Jonny Simpson and Luke Strangeways netting for the Dingers.

Friday’s final was the two sides’ third actual meeting of the season, both prior ones having ended up with 4-1 scorelines, in Langlee’s favour at home in April and in the Dingers’ at home in May.

Turnbull was chuffed to bits to see his team bounce back from their defeat four days earlier to be crowned champions this week, saying: “We’re absolutely delighted with it.

“It’s absolutely terrific. It’s been a long season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langlee Amateurs beating Newtown 6-1 away on Tuesday to claim the Border Amateur Football Association's A title for the first time (Photo: Fearne Miller)

“At Tweedmouth, we were 14 minutes away from losing the league as it was 1-1 at that point, but apart from that and losing away to Duns, we’ve been terrific for the second half of the season.

“It more than makes up for Friday’s cup final. The cup would have been a bonus but the league’s the main thing we were looking to win this season.

“The A division’s the thing we’ve always wanted to win since we first started up in 2017.

“We lost it on the last day of the season against Duns last year so we were determined to win it this year, but they pushed us all the way.

Duns Amateurs celebrating their 4-3 Waddell Cup final win against Langlee Amateurs at Greenlaw on Friday (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

“For the last three seasons, it’s been between us and Duns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This time, we had four games to catch up on them and they were ten points in front of us just three weeks ago.”