Langlee Amateurs striker Des Sutherland wins Border Amateur Football Association’s golden boot for second time in three years after racking up 56 goals

Des Sutherland, pictured celebrating scoring as Langlee Amateurs beat Chirnside United 7-2 last August in Stow, has won the Border Amateur Football Association’s golden boot for 2025 (Photo: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs striker Des Sutherland has won the Border Amateur Football Association’s golden boot for the second time in three years.

Sutherland, holder of the association’s goal-scoring record for the last dozen years after netting 73 times for Gala Rovers over the course of the 2012/13 season, was on target 56 times in all competitions for A division champions Langlee over the season just ended.

That’s a dozen clear of runner-up Jonny Simpson, scorer of 44 goals for Duns Amateurs, including two against Langlee in Friday’s 3-0 Waddell Cup final win in Greenlaw, with Lee Macrae third on 38 for B division champions Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Making up the rest of 2025’s top five are Stow’s Jordan Steele, fourth on 37, and last year’s winner, Niall Jones, fifth with 34 for Berwick’s Highfields United, 23 down on his winning tally of 57 last term.

Jonny Simpson, pictured in action for Duns Amateurs during a 6-0 win against Lothian Athletic in October, has finished as runner-up to Des Sutherland on the Border Amateur Football Association’s golden boot leaderboard for 2025 (Photo: Steve Cox)

Steele’s teammate Kieran Crawford is sixth with 33, Tweeddale Rovers’ Jake Houten and Selkirk Victoria’s Scott Learmond share seventh place with 32 and Leithen Rovers’ Greg Zokas, Langlee’s Lewis Swaney and Highfields’ Lee Dodd tie for eighth place with 30.

Rounding off the top ten are Eyemouth United Amateurs’ John Crawford, ninth on 28, and Tweeddale’s Connor Thorburn and Duns’ Jordan Yardley, joint-tenth on 24.

Sutherland’s tally is three better than the 53 that saw him finish as runner-up to Jones last season and he also scored 53 to win 2023’s golden boot, 13 more than Eyemouth’s James Paxton that time around.

His half-century-plus of goals and Swaney’s 30 helped Langlee set a new A division record. The Galashiels club scored 116 goals over the season, conceding 33, outdoing the prior record of 102 set by Gala Rovers in 1954 and matched by Langlee last year.

That’s also the second highest total ever, trailing only the 137 scored by Eyemouth United Amateurs, with 28 conceded, on their way to 2024’s B division title.

