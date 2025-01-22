Langlee Amateurs striker Des Sutherland marks 200th game for club by hitting double hat-trick to take goal tally to almost 350

Striker Des Sutherland has notched up a double-century of appearances for Langlee Amateurs (Photo: Zara Kerr)

Langlee Amateurs striker Des Sutherland marked his 200th game for the club by hitting a double hat-trick in a 14-1 win at home to Langholm Legion on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That was a double first as he’s the only player to have hit a double-century in Langlee’s eight-year history and that was the only time they’ve managed a winning margin of more than a dozen, their previous largest victory having been by 12-0 against Lauder back in 2018.

It takes Sutherland’s all-time tally for Langlee to 347, following on from finishing last season as the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division’s top-scorer, with 53 goals, and only missing out on the region’s ammies’ overall golden boot by four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His club’s other scorers at Netherdale in Galashiels at the weekend were Graeme Clark with a hat-trick, Joe Tait, Tyler Smith, Lewis Swaney, Hagen Steele and Duncan Kemp, with Craig Cuthbert registering a consolation effort for their visitors.

That result keeps defending champions Langlee level with table-toppers Duns Amateurs on points, both now being on 31, but the Dingers retain pole position by virtue of a goal difference nine better.

Langlee have got a game in hand on them, however, having play 11 to their 12, giving them a chance to reclaim top spot this coming Saturday at home to Hawick Waverley.

Waverley go into that game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Duns at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Jonny Simpson got a hat-trick for the Dingers at Wilton Lodge Park, with Gregor Watson also on target, from the penalty spot, and Calder Law replying for their ten-man hosts.

Saturday’s other top-flight scores were wins by 5-0 for Eyemouth United Amateurs hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs and 4-1 for Earlston Rhymers at Greenlaw and a 9-2 hiding for Hawick United at Berwick’s Highfields United.

Eyemouth’s goals were scored by John Crawford with three and Declan McCulloch at the double; Earlston’s by Phil Addison and Danny Simpson both at the double, with Kai Robertson replying; and Hawick United’s by Kevin Strathdee and Ross Scott, with Niall Jones scoring four the other way and Lee Dodd, Conal Ham, Jayden Jeffrey, Martin Inglis and Ryan Lillico also on target.