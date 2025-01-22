Langlee Amateurs striker Des Sutherland marks 200th game for club by hitting double hat-trick to take goal tally to almost 350
That was a double first as he’s the only player to have hit a double-century in Langlee’s eight-year history and that was the only time they’ve managed a winning margin of more than a dozen, their previous largest victory having been by 12-0 against Lauder back in 2018.
It takes Sutherland’s all-time tally for Langlee to 347, following on from finishing last season as the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division’s top-scorer, with 53 goals, and only missing out on the region’s ammies’ overall golden boot by four.
His club’s other scorers at Netherdale in Galashiels at the weekend were Graeme Clark with a hat-trick, Joe Tait, Tyler Smith, Lewis Swaney, Hagen Steele and Duncan Kemp, with Craig Cuthbert registering a consolation effort for their visitors.
That result keeps defending champions Langlee level with table-toppers Duns Amateurs on points, both now being on 31, but the Dingers retain pole position by virtue of a goal difference nine better.
Langlee have got a game in hand on them, however, having play 11 to their 12, giving them a chance to reclaim top spot this coming Saturday at home to Hawick Waverley.
Waverley go into that game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Duns at the weekend.
Jonny Simpson got a hat-trick for the Dingers at Wilton Lodge Park, with Gregor Watson also on target, from the penalty spot, and Calder Law replying for their ten-man hosts.
Saturday’s other top-flight scores were wins by 5-0 for Eyemouth United Amateurs hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs and 4-1 for Earlston Rhymers at Greenlaw and a 9-2 hiding for Hawick United at Berwick’s Highfields United.
Eyemouth’s goals were scored by John Crawford with three and Declan McCulloch at the double; Earlston’s by Phil Addison and Danny Simpson both at the double, with Kai Robertson replying; and Hawick United’s by Kevin Strathdee and Ross Scott, with Niall Jones scoring four the other way and Lee Dodd, Conal Ham, Jayden Jeffrey, Martin Inglis and Ryan Lillico also on target.