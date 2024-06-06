Des Sutherland on the ball during Langlee Amateurs' 9-0 win against Langholm Legion at home at Netherdale last month in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division (Photo: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs striker Des Sutherland has been confirmed as top scorer for the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division last season with 53 goals.

It took Sutherland until the last game of the season, last Tuesday’s title-clinching 6-1 victory away to Newtown, to match his golden boot-winning tally of 53 for the campaign before, with his hat-trick at King George V Park making him both the top flight’s leading hitman and also the highest-scoring Borderer across both divisions.

He was four short of the overall golden boot this time round, though, with that honour going to Niall Jones for his 57 goals for Berwick’s Highfields United, runners-up in the B division last season and now set to join Langlee in the top flight next time round, along with champions Eyemouth United Amateurs and third-placed Hawick United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyemouth’s James Paxton is third on the overall scoring leaderboard with 52 goals and Sutherland’s team-mate Jack Hay is fourth with 46.

Hawick United’s Kevin Strathdee and Highfields’ Lee Dodd are joint-fifth with 35 and making up the rest of the top ten are Ancrum’s Sean Clarke, sixth with 33; Duns Amateurs’ Jonathan Simpson, seventh with 32; Kelso Thistle’s Shane Bonnington, eighth with 30; Newtown’s Calum McGowan, ninth with 29; and Eyemouth’s Stefan Kennedy, tenth with 28.

Sutherland and Hay’s 99 goals between them in all competitions helped their team equal the goal-scoring record of 102 for the A division set by Gala Rovers back in 1954.

Langlee chairman Cubbs Turnbull was delighted to see Sutherland move up from third in the overall standings to second last week with his final flourish for the campaign, saying: “It was a terrific performance and that’s Des finished as our top scorer again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That took him to 53, exactly the same as he got the season before.

“Him and Jack Hay got 99 between them last season, so having those pair up front has been a massive help for us. They’ve been terrific.”