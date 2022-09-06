Langlee Amateurs, Stow and Earlston Rhymers go through to next round of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup

Michael Moir, centre, on the ball for Hawick Colts during their 4-2 home defeat in the Scottish Amateur Cup by the Swifts Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Langlee Amateurs, Stow and Earlston Rhymers netted 16 goals between them to progress, beating St Andrews Amateurs 7-3 at home, St Monans Swallows 3-1 away in Fife and Leithen Rovers 6-1 at home respectively.

Two other Borders teams besides Leithen Rovers went out of the cup at the weekend. Hawick Colts lost 4-2 at home to Fife’s Swifts Amateurs and St Boswells were beaten 4-0 at Linlithgow.

Des Sutherland got a hat-trick for Langlee against St Andrews, with Lewis Swaney adding a double and further goals being netted by Graeme Clark and Chris Nicholson.

Brian Mitchinson shielding the ball for Hawick Colts versus Fife's Swifts Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Brown also came up with a hat-trick for Stow in East Neuk.

Scott Rice scored four goals for Earlston, with Sam Pattinson and Danny Simpson also netting and Bailey Simmons replying for their Innerleithen opposition.

Hawick Colts’ goals were scored by Kevin Strathdee and Ross Scott.

Seven Border Amateur Football Association league games were also played, three in its A division and two apiece in its B and C divisions.

Goal-scorer Kieran Hayes on the ball for Ancrum during their 5-2 win against Selkirk Victoria on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Newtown hit Chirnside United for six at home in the A division, conceding two goals in response, and the top tier’s other results were a 3-2 home victory for Greenlaw against Tweedmouth Amateurs and a 3-0 defeat for Tweeddale Rovers at Langholm Legion.

Those scores lift Newtown up to fourth place, with six points from three games. Langlee remain top, on 12 points from four games, with Duns Amateurs three points behind them in second place.

Louis Blacklock got a hat-trick for Newtown, with their other scores coming from Matt Scott, Joe Tait and an own goal. Robert Reid got both of their visitors’ goals.

Greenlaw were also assisted by an own goal, with Liam Demarco and Louis Norris netting their others.

Euan Armstrong putting in a challenge for Ancrum versus Selkirk Victoria on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

In the B division, Ancrum got a 5-2 home win against Selkirk Victoria and Hawick Legion claimed a 3-1 derby victory versus Hawick United.

Those results see Ancrum topping the table, with nine points from five games, above second-placed Hawick Colts on goal difference but having played two games more.

Hawick Legion have leapfrogged United in the table, going up to fifth place, with four points from three games, two places and one point better off than their rivals.

Kieran Hayes scored two of Ancrum’s goals, with Euan Armstrong, Lewis Turnbull and Kyle Finlayson getting the others and William Mercer replying for Selkirk at the double.

On the scoresheet for Hawick Legion were Chay Caldwell, Moises Silviera and Euan Gray, with Louis Johnstone netting in the opposite direction.

In the C division, Jed Legion won 4-1 at Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and Kelso Thistle lost 3-2 at Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Stephen Davidson scored twice for Jed Legion, with Dean Jeffrey and Robbie Amos also on target.

Ilja Ovcinnikovs, Connor Lough and James Paxton found the back of the net for Eyemouth and they also put in an own goal, with Daniel Chapman netting for Kelso.