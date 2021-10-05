Langlee Amateurs still up for cup after 3-1 win, but Gala Hotspur and Kelso Thistle go out

Siris Davidson on the ball for St Boswells against Hawick Colts at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Langlee had to come from behind, being 1-0 down at half-time to a Gianni DeLuca header, to get the better of Stirling’s Cambusbarron Rovers, but a spirited second-half comeback saw them do just that.

Danny Simpson scored two for Langlee, with Des Sutherland getting the other.

Next up for Langlee is a Border Cup semi-final tie at home to Tweeddale Rovers at Netherdale this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

The other semi-final in that cup will see Newtown host Greenlaw, also at 2pm.

The Collie Cup’s final, between Hawick Colts and Spittal Rovers, is also taking place then, at Greenlaw, as is the Wright Cup’s, between Tweedmouth Amateurs and Leithen Rovers at Kelso.

Gala Hotspur, beaten 3-2 at home by Linlithgow Rose, and Kelso Thistle, 7-2 losers at home to Newburgh Juveniles, both went out of the amateur cup, however.

There were two home 6-2 wins in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A league, for Chirnside United against Tweeddale Rovers and Duns versus Langholm Legion.

Stuart Spence for Ancrum coming up against Jason McIntosh for Greenlaw (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The two other A league games played on Saturday saw Ancrum defeated 3-1 at home by Greenlaw and Newtown, also playing at home, beat Hawick United 5-3.

The only B league game of the day was a 5-2 away victory for Leithen Rovers against Selkirk Victoria.

Two of the three C league matches contested at the weekend went the way of the visitors too, Berwick Colts beating Tweeddale Rovers Colts 2-1 and Hawick Colts winning 2-0 against St Boswells. Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateur side got the only home victory of the day, a 1-0 win against Lauder.

This coming Saturday, Earlston Rhymers host Selkirk Victoria in the B league and Gala host St Boswells, Tweeddale Rovers Colts are at home to Berwick’s Highfields United and Lauder welcome Netherdale Thistle in the C league.

Selkirk Victoria's Chris Stanfield playing against Leithen Rovers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Duns are top of th e A league with 15 points from five games and, both with 12 points from four games, Tweedmouth Amateurs top the B league and Hawick Colts are C league leaders.

First and second round draws have now been made for the South Cup, and the former, to be played on Saturday, October 16, pits Trinity against Hawick Waverley, Leithen Rovers v Penicuik, Chirnside United v Tweeddale Rovers, St Boswells v Langholm Legion, Ancrum v Longniddry Villa and Stow v North Berwick.