​Langlee Amateurs still top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after beating basement side Hawick Legion 5-2

Duns Amateurs getting a tackle in against Newtown on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Langlee are now on 13 points from five fixtures after that top-versus-bottom meeting, with second-placed Duns on a dozen from the same number of games.

Jack Hay and Des Sutherland both scored twice for Langlee at Netherdale in Galashiels and Graeme Clark got their other goal, with Callum Murray and Oliver Stewart netting for their visitors, still propping up the table without any points after five matches.

Conor Devaney and Jonny Simpson got two goals apiece for Duns at Newtown’s King George V Park, with Sean Robertson and Michael Stewart also scoring.

Newtown losing 6-0 at home at King George V Park to Duns Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Greenlaw drop from second place to fourth, on ten points from six fixtures, after losing 4-2 at home to third-from-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs at the weekend.

Cammy Falconer and Ross Smillie were on target for Greenlaw at the village’s WS Happer Memorial Park.

Saturday’s three other A division games were a 3-2 defeat for Earlston Rhymers at Tweeddale Rovers, a 3-3 draw for Chirnside United hosting Hawick Waverley and a 4-2 victory for third-placed Langholm Legion at home to fifth-placed Biggar United.

Both eighth-placed Rhymers’ goals at Peebles’ Kerfield Park were scored by Siris Davidson, with Connor Thorburn, Gareth Smith and Scott Inglis on target for their ninth-placed hosts.

Newtown in possession during their 6-0 defeat at home at King George V Park to Duns Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Daniel Pattenden scored at the double for second-bottom Chirnside and Robert Reid was also on target, with Jordan Yardley netting twice for seventh-placed Waverle y and Davis Hope once.

St Boswells are still top of the association’s B division despite losing 3-1 at home to Gala Hotspur on Saturday.

That result leaves them on 15 points from six fixtures, three clear of second-placed Highfields United, 8-1 victors at home to bottom-of-the-table Selkirk Victoria at the weekend, though the Berwick side have a game in hand on them.

Mikey Moir scored for St Boswells and Declan Bell twice and Derek Watson for Hotspur.

Newtown on the ball during their 6-0 loss at home at King George V Park to Duns Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

A 7-0 victory at third-from-bottom Jed Legion lifts Eyemouth United Amateurs up to third place, level on a dozen points from five fixtures with Highfields.

Fourth-placed Hawick United, beaten 3-1 at Leithen Rovers on Saturday, are also on 12 points but they’ve played one game more.

James Paxton scored a hat-trick for the Fishermen in Jedburgh and Stefan Kennedy a double, with Declan McCulloch and Jamie Robertson also on target.

Sixth-placed Leithen Rovers’ goal-getters were Bailey Simmons at the double and Greg Zokas, with Kevin Strathdee replying.

Newtown and Duns Amateurs challenging for an aerial ball at the former's King George V Park home ground on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

The weekend’s other B division fixtures yielded 3-2 wins for Kelso Thistle hosting Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and tenth-placed Lauder at home to the team immediately above them, Coldstream Amateurs.