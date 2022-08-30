Langlee Amateurs on top of Border Amateur Football Association A division after beating Duns

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jed Legion's Jamie Milner on the ball during their 2-0 Collie Cup quarter-final loss to Eyemouth United Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That win – secured by goals from Des Sutherland and Ryan Clapperton, with Douglas Brydon on the scoresheet for the visitors – puts Langlee three points clear at the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division with a 100% record of four wins from their four games so far.

Duns, last season’s champions, are in second place with nine points from four matches, Saturday’s loss being their first reverse of the current campaign, with Stow third on seven points from three games.

That was one of only three league matches played at the weekend, the others being a 3-0 B division win for Ancrum at home to Coldstream Amateurs and a 1-1 C division draw for Kelso Thistle hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

Jed Legion on the ball against Eyemouth United Amateurs at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Ancrum’s scorers were Gary Hunter, Sam Maxwell and David Gobby.

They’re now second in the table, with six points from four games, Hawick Colts being in pole position with a maximum haul of nine points from one match fewer.

Thistle remain fourth in the C division, now being on four points from as many games. Eyemouth United Amateurs are top, with nine points after three matches, and St Boswells sit second with two points fewer.

Saturday’s eight other amateur fixtures in the region were all cup ties, including a 4-3 win for Newtown at home to Chirnside United in the Border Cup’s first round.

Lewis Turnbull, left, putting in an aerial challenge for Ancrum against Coldstream Amateurs (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The seven other cup ties contested were all quarter-finals.

Also in the Border Cup, Stow lost 4-1 at Tweedmouth Amateurs and Greenlaw knocked out Langholm Legion 4-3 at home.

The Northumbrians’ scorers were Aaron Hope at the double, Michael Antcliff and Luke Leah, with David Brown netting for Stow.

Cameron Falconer, Cam Storrar, Adam Smith and Kevin Wemyss got Greenlaw’s goals, with Iain Little, Finley Dell and Brian Mattinson on the scoresheet for their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway.

In the Wright Cup, Leithen Rovers beat Biggar United 1-0 at home, Selkirk Victoria saw off Gala Hotspur 4-1 at home and Hawick Colts ran up a 4-0 derby victory against Hawick United.

Ronan Smith netted Leithen’s winner; Selkirk’s scorers were Jack Oliver at the double and Darren Munro, assisted by an own goal, with Jamie Scott replying; and Hawick Colts’ goal-getters were Ross Scott, Kevin Strathdee, Michael Moir and Callum Hope.

In the Collie Cup, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs were beaten 1-0 at home by St Boswells and Jed Legion lost 2-0 hosting Eyemouth.

Graham Tait put away the only goal of the game in Galashiels, and the Fishermen’s scorers in Jedburgh were James Paxton and Connor Lough.

Eight cup ties and an equal number of league games are lined up for this weekend.