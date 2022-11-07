Langlee Amateurs miss opportunity to go top of table against basement side Tweedmouth

Langlee Amateurs on the attack against Border Amateur Football Association A division basement side Tweedmouth Amateurs in Melrose on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Hawick Legion were beaten 2-1 at home at Brunton Park by Stirling University’s thirds in the cup’s third round and Stow went out 2-1 away to Dundee Saturday Morning Amateur Football League outfit Craigie.

Jason Inglis was on target for Legion against the visiting students and Macauley Steele got Stow’s goal at Dundee’s Monymusk Park.

Only one of the two other cup ties on Saturday’s fixture list for Borders Amateur Football Association sides went ahead, a 9-1 defeat for Selkirk Victoria at Berwick’s Highfields United in the first round of the Waddell Cup, with four-times winners Duns Amateurs being awarded a bye in that competition as their intended opponents, Jed Legion, were unable to muster a team.

Joshua Loftus making a break for Langlee Amateurs at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Eight matches in the association’s three leagues were also played.

Langlee Amateurs let slip an opportunity to go top of the A division by losing 1-0 at home in Melrose to basement side Tweedmouth Amateurs, Shane Macgregor scoring to earn the Northumbrians their first points of the current season.

Chirnside United and Hawick Waverley both took advantage of that slip-up by Langlee, now down to fourth place from second, to move up the table, the former beating Tweeddale Rovers 3-1 at home to go second and the latter edging up to third thanks to a 3-3 draw at home to Newtown.

Robert Reid scored two of Chirnside’s goals and Sean Lackenby the other, with Brian McGowan replying.

Gala Hotspur on the attack against Leithen Rovers at the weekend (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

On target for Waverley were Jordan Yardley twice, once from the penalty spot, and Evan Alexander, with Scott Leitch, Duncan Kemp and Daniel Headspeath scoring for Newtown.

The other fixture in the division was a 2-0 win for second-bottom Greenlaw at home to seventh-placed Langholm Legion, their scorers being William Smillie and Kyle Blaikie.

Three B division matches were played – a 5-2 defeat for third-placed Ancrum at second-placed Biggar United, 3-2 victory for fifth-placed Earlston Rhymers at table-toppers Hawick Colts and a 3-3 draw for basement side Gala Hotspur hosting fourth-placed Leithen Rovers.

On target for Ancrum in South Lanarkshire were Cammy Page and Stuart Spence.

Ben Dickson found the back of the net at the double for Earlston, with Scott Rice scoring their other goal and Aaron Swailes on target twice for their hosts at Wilton Lodge Park.

Hotspur’s scorers at Galashiels Public Park were Declan Bell, David Sproule Scott and Jamie Scott, with Sam Archibald, Jordan Hogarth and Callum Macintyre on target for their visitors from Innerleithen.

The only C division match played was a 5-3 win for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Kelso Thistle, the visitors’ scorers being Sam Ostle at the double, Welsh Curran, Reegan Stisi and Enrico Poccia.

