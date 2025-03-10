Langlee Amateurs hit double figures to go 12 points clear at the top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division

Handing out an 11-0 hiding at home to Earlston Rhymers on Saturday follows on from thumpings of Langholm Legion by 14-1 in January and Hawick United by 13-2 in February, both also at home, the former being the only one by a winning margin of more than a dozen in their eight-year history, their previous biggest victory having been by 12-0 against Lauder in 2018.

Des Sutherland put away four of the defending champions’ goals and Graeme Clark got two, with Josh Loftus, Hagen Steele, Chris Nicholson, Paul Young and Declan Leckie on the scoresheet too.

That result keeps up their unbeaten start to the season and takes them to 43 points from 15 fixtures, with only two points dropped so far. That’s 12 ahead of second-placed Duns Amateurs but the Dingers, out of action at the weekend, have got three games in hand on them.

Langlee’s 14th win of this campaign was one of three A division fixtures played on Saturday, the others being home victories by 6-1 for Eyemouth United Amateurs versus Hawick United and 2-1 for Tweedmouth Amateurs against Chirnside United.

John Crawford scored five of fifth-placed Eyemouth’s goals and Ilja Ovcinnikovs got their other after Martin Goldie had put their seventh-placed visitors in front.

Jordan Crombie and Kyle Wood were on target for second-from-bottom Tweedmouth against sixth-placed Chirnside.

A division down, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs extended their lead at the top of the table to ten points with a 3-3 draw away to fourth-placed Leithen Rovers.

Their scorers were Finlay McKechnie, Thomas Milburn and Lee Macrae, with Bailey Simmons, Ben Philip and Greg Zokas netting for their hosts at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park.

Fairydean’s ammies are now on 46 points from 17 fixtures, ten ahead of second-placed Tweeddale Rovers but having played one match more.

Three other B division fixtures played on Saturday saw Kelso Thistle batter Berwick Town 10-1, Hawick Legion lose out by 4-3 away to Biggar United and Jed Legion win 2-1 on the road at Coldstream Amateurs.

Thistle’s scorers were Chad Patterson at the double, Ewan Hutchison with a hat-trick, Michael Pattinson, Louie Arnold, Ryan Beveridge, Liam Hill and Andrew Oldham; Hawick Legion’s were James Delaney, Euan Gray and Michael Moir; and Jed’s was Aiden Reilly twice over.

Three cup ties were contested at the weekend as well, including a 3-2 Forsyth Cup first-round win for Gala Hotspur at home to St Boswells, with Michael Blackwood at the double and Joseph Owusu on target for the hosts and Jed Riddell replying twice.

The others were Waddell Cup second-round wins at home for Selkirk Victoria by 6-3 against Ancrum and 5-0 for Tweeddale Rovers versus Greenlaw, with Stow forfeiting their scheduled tie hosting Duns in that competition.

Scott Learmond at the double, Ryan Prentice, Mark Stewart, Enrico Poccia and Ryan Spratt scored for Selkirk; Craig Smith twice and Craig Hall for Ancrum; and Jake Houten at the double, Doug Knox and Jamie Clark for Tweeddale, with an own goal also going their way.

That latter cup’s quarter-finals will see Earlston hosting Selkirk and Tweeddale at home to Tweedmouth on Saturday, March 22, with two other last-eight ties yet to be fixed, Langlee away to Fairydean’s ammies and Duns at Hawick Waverley.

Ten league fixtures, all 2pm kick-offs, are lined up for this coming Saturday, three of them in the A division.

Those top-flight games are trips to Earlston for Langholm, Eyemouth for Chirnside and Berwick’s Highfields United for Tweedmouth.

Saturday’s seven B division fixtures include Fairydean hosting Biggar and Tweeddale away to Coldstream. The others take Leithen Rovers to Ancrum, Selkirk to Berwick Town, Stow to Hawick Legion, Hotspur to Jed and Kelso to St Boswells.

