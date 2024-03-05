​Langlee Amateurs go top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after 7-0 victory at home to Hawick Waverley

​Langlee’s 7-0 victory at home to Hawick Waverley at Netherdale in Galashiels at the weekend takes them two points clear of prior league leaders Duns Amateurs at the top of the table.

They’re now on 38 points, with the Dingers on 36, both having played 14 games.

Des Sutherland scored twice for Langlee against seventh-placed Waverley, with Fraser Brown, Lewis Swaney, Hagen Steele, Jack Hay and Josh Loftus also on target.

That was one of three A division fixtures played on Saturday, the others being a 2-0 win for Earlston Rhymers at Biggar United and a 3-3 draw for Tweeddale Rovers hosting Greenlaw.

Jimmy Bell and Danny Simpson got on the scoresheet for Earlston in South Lanarkshire.

Robbie McNaughton got two goals for Tweeddale at Kerfield Park in Peebles, with Lewis Swan netting their other and Ryan Mann, Ben Bouchier and Ross Smillie on target for their visitors.

Those results leave Greenlaw fourth, with 25 points from 17 fixtures; Rhymers fifth, on 23 from 14; Biggar ninth, on 18 from 15; and Tweeddale tenth, on 16 from 17.

Four B division fixtures were also played on Saturday, along with four cup ties.

The former were a 3-1 defeat for Lauder at Ancrum, a 4-2 home victory for Hawick United against Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, a 4-0 thumping for St Boswells from visiting Highfields United and a 2-1 loss for Selkirk Victoria hosting Gala Hotspur.

Ancrum’s scorers at their Bridgend Park home ground were David Gobby at the double and Lewis Turnbull.

Martin Goldie scored at the double for Hawick United at Wilton Lodge Park, with Ross Scott and Kevin Strathdee also on target and Kai Macrae replying twice.

Jack Young scored twice for Highfields at Jenny Moore’s Road, with Conal Ham and Nathan Jones also finding the back of the net for the Berwick side.

Hotspur’s scorers at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park were Joseph Agyei Owusu and Michael Louth.

Two of the knockout ties contested at the weekend were in the Border Cup and two in the Beveridge Cup.

The former were a 5-0 first-round win for Duns at home to Newtown and a 3-1 quarter-final victory for Hawick Legion away to Langholm Legion.

The latter, both first-round ties, saw Jed Legion edge out Coldstream Amateurs 4-3 on the road and Leithen Rovers rack up a 5-2 victory at home to Kelso Thistle.

On the scoresheet for Duns at New Hawthorn Park were Luke Strangeways at the double, Josh Hebdon, Morgan Ponton and George Windram.

Hawick Legion’s goal-scorers in Dumfries and Galloway were Scott Duncan, Aidan Oldham and Joe Wylie, with Ryan Johnstone netting for their hosts.

Josh Laing, Dean Jeffrey, Jack Kelly and Aidan Reilly scored for Jed in Coldstream.

Greg Zokas got a hat-trick for Leithen Rovers, with Steven Fleming and Bailey Simmons also on target at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park and Liam Howell netting for their visitors, assisted by an own goal.

