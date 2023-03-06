Langlee Amateurs go to top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after 5-0 home victory versus Tweeddale Rovers

Langlee Amateurs' Graeme Clark on the ball during their 5-0 win against Tweeddale Rovers at the Netherdale 3G pitch in Galashiels on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Des Sutherland and Lewis Swaney both notched up doubles for Langlee against their opposition from Peebles at Galashiels’ Netherdale 3G pitch, with Jack Hay also netting.

With previous table-toppers Duns Amateurs being otherwise engaged on Waddell Cup quarter-final duty, beating Newtown away by 3-1, that result sees Langlee move up one place to claim pole position in the division, on 28 points from a dozen games.

Duns drop to second, a point shy of Langlee but with a game in hand on them.

Newtown and Duns Amateurs vying for the ball at King George V Park in Newtown on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Their scorers at Newtown’s King George V Park – following up a 12-0 A division win there in January – were Conor Devaney, Doug Brydon and Kieran Burns, with Duncan Kemp replying for their bottom-of-the-table hosts.

Chirnside United, now on 23 points from 14 fixtures, move up to third place following their 5-4 victory at Langholm Legion, ousting Stow, down to fourth, with 22 points from 13 games.

Their scorers were Daniel Pattenden at the double, Ciaran Hatsell, Sean Lackenby and Liam Snowball, with Brian Mattinson, Craig Cuthbert, Cole Hamilton and Aidan Wilson netting for their hosts.

Greenlaw lifted themselves up from second-bottom spot in the A division to seventh place with a 3-0 win at Tweedmouth Amateurs, thanks to two goals from Kai Robertson and another from William Smillie.

Newtown on the ball during their 3-1 home loss to Duns Amateurs in the Waddell Cup's quarter-finals on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Stow were out of action, having been awarded a walkover win for their scheduled second-round Waddell Cup tie at home to Coldstream Amateurs.

The three A division games played at the weekend were among 11 league fixtures contested, with four matches apiece going ahead in the association’s B and C divisions.

Biggar United tighted their grip on top spot in the B division with a 2-0 victory at sixth-placed Ancrum, their scorers being Lewis Robertson and Ewan Waddell.

A 2-2 draw at home to Hawick Legion saw second-placed Earlston Rhymers lose ground on the league leaders, Ritchie Ritchie and Sam Pattinson having put them 2-0 ahead only for their fifth-placed visitors’ Finnen Gordon-Woolley and Euan Gray to peg them back.

Hawick Colts beating Gala Hotspur 3-0 at Galashiels Public Park on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick Colts remain third after beating Gala Hotspur 3-0 on the road, courtesy of two goals from Liam Lavery and one from Ross Scott, and Leithen Rovers stay fourth after getting the better of Selkirk Victoria 4-1 away, with Ronan Smith, Greg Zokas, Bailey Simmons and Callum Macintyre getting their goals and Sam Cockburn putting away the Souters’ consolation effort.

Those results leave Biggar on 34 points from 14 fixtures, Rhymers on 27 from 13 and Hawick Colts on 26 from 14.

Eyemouth United Amateurs stay top of the C division, on 42 points from 14 fixtures, after edging out Jed Legion 2-1 away, thanks to Alan Speirs and Stefan Kennedy goals. Lewis Young was on target for the hosts.

Berwick’s Highfields United retain possession of second place, with 32 points from 15 games, following a 3-1 win at home to St Boswells.

Aaron Swailes in action for Hawick Colts away to Gala Hotspur on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

The division’s other two fixtures were a 2-1 win for third-bottom Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at third-placed Berwick Colts and a 2-2 draw for basement side Lauder hosting second-bottom Kelso Thistle.

Selkirk Victoria's Jack Allan on the ball during their 4-1 home loss to Leithen Rovers on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Selkirk Victoria goal-scorer Sam Cockburn in possession against Leithen Rovers at the weekend (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Langlee Amateurs and Tweeddale Rovers vying for the ball at the Netherdale 3G in Galashiels on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Gala Hotspur being beaten 3-0 at home to Hawick Colts at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs' Josh Loftus on the ball during their 5-0 win versus Tweeddale Rovers in Galashiels on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs' Lewis Swaney in possession against Tweeddale Rovers at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

