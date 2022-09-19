Langlee Amateurs go forth to quarter-finals of Border Cup after 4-1 win at Newtown

Dean Jeffrey on the ball for Jed Legion against Berwick Colts on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Fraser Brown scored two of Langlee’s goals at King George V Park and Lewis Swaney and Andrew Crawford netted the others, with Calum McGowan getting one back for their hosts.

They now face Greenlaw away in the semi-finals this coming Saturday as they continue their defence of a trophy they won last October by beating this weekend’s opponents 2-0. Duns Amateurs host Tweedmouth Amateurs in Saturday’s other semi.

Langlee – looking to follow up their Border Cup, Waddell Cup and Beveridge Cup treble last season – already have one trophy in their cabinet this campaign, having beaten Duns 4-0 in August to secure the inaugural Colin Campbell Cup.

Ruairi Lauder on the ball for Hawick United against Leithen Rovers on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

That was one of two cup ties contested at the weekend, the other being a 5-4 Wright Cup quarter-final victory for Earlston Rhymers at home to Ancrum after going 4-2 down.

Danny Simpson got a hat-trick for the hosts and Scott Rice a double. Lewis Turnbull scored three for Ancrum, with Kieran Hayes putting away their other goal.

The Rhymers are away to Leithen Rovers in the semis this weekend, Hawick Colts hosting Selkirk Victoria in the other semi.

Seven Border Amateur Football Association league games were also played at the weekend, three apiece in the A and B divisions and one, a 1-0 home defeat for Jed Legion by Berwick Colts, in the C division.

Ruairi Lauder challenging for an aerial ball for Hawick United against Leithen Rovers (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Two of the three A division games contested ended up with 5-3 scorelines, in favour of Chirnside United at Stow and Hawick Waverley at Tweedmouth. The other was a 2-1 home win for Tweeddale Rovers versus Duns.

Chirnside’s scorers were Daniel Pattenden and Robert Reid at the double and Liam Snowball, with Jordan and Hagen Steele and Jason McIntosh netting for Stow.

On the scoresheet for Waverley were Charlie Hope, Davis Hope and Jordan Yardley with a hat-trick, with

Jack Sprot, Jamie Logie and Jack Young on target for their Northumbrian visitors.

Jamie Palmer in action for Jed Legion during their 1-0 home loss to Berwick Colts on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Grant Wilson and Lewis Swan scored for Tweeddale and Morgan Ponton for Duns.

Goals weren’t in short supply in the B division either, its three games yielding 17 as Leithen Rovers won 5-2 at Hawick United, Hawick Legion drew 3-3 at home to Biggar United and Selkirk Victoria lost 3-1 hosting Coldstream Amateurs.

Bailey Simmons, Greg Zokas at the double, Sam Archibald and Liam Rutherford notched up goals for Leithen Rovers, with Martin Goldie and Dylan Ellins replying for their hosts.

Moises Silviera, Aiden Oldham and Euan Gray found the back of the net for Hawick Legion to earn a point against their South Lanarkshire visitors.

Craig Cowan on the ball for Jed Legion against Berwick Colts at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Eight league fixtures and one further cup tie are lined up for this weekend, the latter, a Collie Cup quarter-final seeing Lauder host Kelso Thistle.

In the A division, Newtown are away to Langholm Legion and Tweeddale Rovers host Hawick Waverley.

Saturday’s other fixtures are Biggar v Hawick United, Hawick Legion v Coldstream Amateurs and Gala Hotspur v Ancrum in the B division and Berwick Colts v St Boswells, Highfields United v Jed Legion and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs v Eyemouth United Amateurs in the C division.

Hawick Legion's Jason Inglis being supported by Aidan Oldham against Biggar United's Ewan Waddell on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Jordan Brockie, left, in action for Hawick Legion against Biggar United (Pic: Bill McBurnie)