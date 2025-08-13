Langlee Amateurs get A division title defence off to winning start

Des Sutherland, pictured in prior action, scored a hat-trick during Langlee Amateurs’ 7-1 win at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs in Melrose on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs got their defence of last season’s Border Amateur Football Association A division title off to a winning start on Saturday with a 7-1 home victory.

Eyemouth United Amateurs were their visitors at Melrose’s 3G pitches and their scorers were Des Sutherland with a hat-trick, Ryan Clapperton at the double, Lewis Swaney and Matty Dalgleish, with John Crawford replying.

Duns Amateurs, last term’s runners-up, also began the new football season with a win, by 2-0 away to new boys Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, B division champions last time round.

David Brown and Gregor Watson scored for the Dingers in Galashiels.

Those games were among five top-flight fixtures played at the weekend, the others being wins by 4-3 for Tweeddale Rovers at Greenlaw and 3-2 for Chirnside United at home to Hawick United and a 4-4 draw for Berwick’s Highfields United hosting Kelso Thistle.

Six more follow tonight, August 13, taking Langlee to Tweeddale, Highfields to Duns, Chirnside to Eyemouth, Earlston Rhymers to Fairydean, Greenlaw to Kelso and Langholm Legion to Hawick United.

Five B division matches were played on Saturday too, yielding 31 goals, with another four following on Tuesday, bringing 19 more.

Stow and Leithen Rovers are their division’s biggest scorers so far.

The former won 7-0 at home to St Boswells at the weekend and 6-1 away to Selkirk Victoria in midweek, and the latter got the better of Hawick Legion away by 7-3, then did likewise by 6-2 at Biggar United three days later.

Biggar also scored seven goals on Saturday, away to Berwick Town, with their Northumbrian hosts netting twice in response.

Saturday’s other B division results were wins by 4-0 for Gala Hotspur hosting Selkirk and 2-1 for Hawick Waverley at Jed Legion.

Tuesday also saw victories by 1-0 for Coldstream Amateurs at Jed and 2-1 for Tweedmouth Amateurs at Berwick Town, plus Hawick Legion being awarded an away win for an unfulfilled scheduled fixture at St Boswells.