Langlee Amateurs follow up first cup win of new football season with two A division wins out of two

Langlee Amateurs players celebrating their 4-0 Colin Campbell Cup final victory against Duns Amateurs last night at Albert Park in Hawick (Photo: Elaine Brown)

The 2021/22 season’s A division runners-up warmed up for the new term with a 4-0 victory against the side that pipped them to the post in the league last time round, Duns Amateurs, in the final of the new Colin Campbell Cup at Albert Park in Hawick last Wednesday night, as reported online at https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport

Langlee’s scorers against the Berwickshire outfit were Fraser Brown, Des Sutherland, Marcus Gordon and Lewis Swaney, securing their first silverware of the campaign to add to the trophy treble they picked up last season of the Beveridge Cup, Waddell Cup and Border Cup.

Langlee then followed up that success with a 3-2 A division win away to Tweedmouth Amateurs, B division champions last time out, on Saturday, the new season’s opening day.

Ancrum centre-back Keith Chapman in action against Gala Hotspur on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their scorers that time round were Sutherland at the double and Swaney, with Matty Tait and Jack Sprot netting for their Northumbrian hosts.

Saturday’s other A division results were an 8-0 win for champions Duns at home to Langholm Legion and a 5-3 victory for Stow hosting Hawick Waverley.

On the scoresheet for Duns were Doug Brydon with a hat-trick, Ben Fairbairn, Conor Devaney with a double, Liam Longstaff and Kieran Burns.

Jordan Steele got a hat-trick for Stow, with Jason McIntosh and Macauley Steele adding a goal apiece and Jordan Yardley twice and Ryan Inglis replying for Waverley.

Two B division fixtures were played on Saturday – a 5-0 home win for Ancrum against Gala Hotspur and a 3-2 victory for Hawick Colts, promoted in place of the now-defunct Spittal Rovers, at Leithen Rovers.

Scott Buchanan netted a hat-trick for Ancrum, with Lewis Turnbull adding a double.

Ross Douglas at the double and Callum Hope got Hawick Colts’ goals in Innerleithen, with Bailey Simmonds and Greg Zokas replying.

Saturday also saw three C division fixtures – a 3-0 defeat for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Eyemouth United Amateurs, a 3-1 home loss for Kelso Thistle against Berwick Colts and a 5-0 win for St Boswells at Lauder.

Two cup ties were played too – a 4-2 home win in the Border Cup’s first round for Greenlaw against Tweeddale Rovers and a 2-0 defeat for Hawick Legion at Biggar United in the Wright Cup’s first round. The latter competition also saw an 8-1 win for Selkirk Victoria at Coldstream the night before.

Five B division fixtures and four in the C division followed on Tuesday night.

The former were a 3-2 home defeat for Ancrum against Hawick United, a 2-2 draw for Biggar at home to Leithen Rovers, a 7-1 victory over Coldstream for Earlston Rhymers, a 4-1 home win for Gala Hotspur versus Selkirk Victoria and a 4-2 derby success for Hawick Colts at Hawick Legion.

The latter were a 2-0 derby win for Berwick Colts at home to Highfields United, a 4-3 victory for Lauder away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, a 6-2 success for St Boswells at Jed Legion and a 5-2 loss for Kelso Thistle hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Gary Hunter and Kyle Finlayson netted for Ancrum, with Lewis Muir, Alan Campbell and Rob Holland on target for their visitors.

Robert Sterricks and Bailey Simmons scored for Leithen Rovers in South Lanarkshire.

Declan Bell, Jamie Scott, Luke Andrew Gierus and Callum McNeill were on target for Gala Hotspur, with Craig Lowrie responding.

Aaron Swailes at the double, Kevin Strathdee and Callum Hope found the back of the net for Hawick Colts, with Hamish Murray and Euan Gray netting for Legion.

Five A division games were played last night – a 7-1 romp for Hawick Waverley at Langholm, a 3-2 win for Langlee at Newtown, a 2-2 draw for Tweeddale Rovers at home to Stow, a 7-2 thumping for Tweedmouth hosting Duns and a 4-3 home loss for Greenlaw against Chirnside.

Yardley and Evan Alexander both got hat-tricks for Waverley, with Scott Duncan adding another and Brian Mattinson getting a consolation effort for their hosts.

Daniel Cairnie, Chris Nicholson and Josh Loftus got Langlee’s goals last night, with Louis Blacklock and Dan Purves on the scoresheet for Newtown.

Grant Wilson netted both of Tweeddale Rovers’ goals and David Brown and Jordan Steele scored for Stow.

Luke Strangeways got a hat-trick for Duns, their other scorers being Sean Phillips, Kieran Swinney and Morgan Ponton, with Aaron Hope and Luke Leah replying.

Kevin Wemyss scored one for Greenlaw and Kai Robertson got two, with Robert Reid, Graham Paterson and Daniel Pattenden at the double netting for Chirnside.

One B division fixture is lined up for tomorrow night, Selkirk Victoria hosting Hawick Legion, with four to follow on Saturday – Coldstream v Ancrum, Hawick Colts v Gala Hotspur, Hawick United v Biggar and Leithen Rovers v Earlston Rhymers.

Five A division fixtures are also scheduled – Chirnside United v Langholm, Hawick Waverley v Duns, Langlee v Greenlaw, Stow v Tweedmouth and Tweeddale Rovers v Newtown.

Also on the cards are three C division games – Berwick Colts v Jed Legion, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs v Kelso Thistle, Lauder v Eyemouth United Amateurs and St Boswells v Highfields United.

This season’s opening fixtures see Duns top of the A division with six points from two games, ahead of Langlee on goal difference; Hawick Colts topping the B division with maximum points from their two games; and St Boswells doing likewise in the C division, with Eyemouth and Berwick Colts also on six points.