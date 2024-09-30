Langlee Amateurs extend unbeaten start to new Border Amateur Football Association A division season to eight games

​Langlee have won seven of those games and drawn the other, taking their tally of points to 22.

Their latest win was by 3-2 away to Eyemouth United Amateurs at Warner Park, thanks to two goals from Des Sutherland and another from Lewis Swaney, with John Crawford and Declan McCulloch replying for the Fishermen.

Second-placed Duns Amateurs also kept up their unbeaten start to the current campaign at the weekend with a 3-1 derby win away to Chirnside United, leaving them on 19 points from seven fixtures.

Their scorers were Jordan Yardley at the double and Jonny Simpson, with Craig Anderson getting one back for their hosts at Comrades’ Park.

The top two’s away wins were among four A division fixtures played on Saturday, the others being a 3-2 victory for Hawick Waverley hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs and a 2-0 defeat for Langholm Legion to Highfields United in Berwick.

Those results leave Highfields third in the table, on 15 points from eight fixtures; Waverley ninth, on six from eight; Langholm tenth, on three from seven; and Tweedmouth bottom, without any points from six matches.

Matty Linton scored twice for Waverley and Scott Duncan got their other, with Kyle Wood on target twice for their Northumbrian visitors.

Lee Dodd scored both of Highfields’ goals against Langholm.

Like Langlee a league up, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs remain three points clear at the top of their table after a 4-2 victory at home to St Boswells at Netherdale on Saturday.

Fairydean’s ammies retain possession of pole position in the association’s B division, on 24 points from nine fixtures, but second-placed Tweeddale Rovers, on 21 points from seven fixtures, are maintaining pressure on them after keeping their 100% start to the season intact by handing out an 8-0 hiding to Coldstream Amateurs at home at Peebles’ Kerfield Park on Saturday.

Lee Macrae got a hat-trick for Fairydean and his brother Kai also netted, with Max Brydon and Ross Moffat on target for their visitors.

Connor Thorburn scored a hat-trick for Tweeddale, with Robbie McNaughton netting at the double and Doug Knox and Nathan and Jamie Clark on target too.

Two of the weekend’s four other B division fixtures were draws, Jed Legion tying 3-3 at home to Berwick Town and Hawick Legion 2-2 hosting Kelso Thistle.

Saturday’s other results were a 2-1 loss for Gala Hotspur at Biggar United and a 2-0 victory for Selkirk Victoria at home to Stow.

Stephen Davidson, Ben Williams and Bazza Melrose scored for Jed, Cole Wallace twice and Tommy Lyall for their English visitors, Euan Gray and Finnen Gordon-Woolley for Hawick Legion, Chad Patterson and Shane Bonnington for Kelso, Ryan Prentice and Scott Learmond for Selkirk and Michael Louth for Gala Hotspur.

Those results see Stow sitting in third place, on 16 points from nine fixtures; Kelso fourth, on 15 from nine; Selkirk fifth, on 14 from eight; Hawick legion sixth, on 14 from seven; Biggar eighth, on 12 from nine; St Boswells tenth, on ten from eight; Hotspur 11th, on six from eight; Berwick 12th and Jed 13th, both on five from nine; and Coldstream bottom, without any points after eight games.

