Langlee Amateurs begin defence of Waddell Cup with 8-2 first-round win
Hawick Waverley were the only team from the town to survive the Waddell Cup’s first round on Saturday.
Collie Cup victors Hawick Colts, Hawick United and Hawick Legion were all knocked out, losing 5-2 to Berwick Colts at home, 6-0 to Tweedmouth Amateurs at home and 3-1 to Stow away respectively.
Waverley will now go on to face Tweedmouth Amateurs in the cup’s second round after beating Coldstream Amateurs 2-1 away on Saturday.
Jamie Richardson and Scott Duncan were Waverley’s scorers against Coldstream, with Scott Wood replying for the hosts.
The cup’s other second-round ties are Newtown against Jedburgh Legion or Selkirk Victoria, Duns v Stow, Biggar United v Chirnside United, Greenlaw v Highfields United, Berwick Colts v Spittal Rovers, Lauder v Earlston Rhymers and Leithen Rovers or Langholm Legion v Langlee Amateurs.
Jed Legion and Selkirk play their first-round tie this coming Saturday, as do Leithen and Langholm.
Other first-round results included a 10-0 defeat at Duns for St Boswells, 2-1 win for Lauder at Gala Fairydean Rovers, 3-2 defeat for Kelso Thistle at Highfields United, 4-2 loss for Netherdale Thistle at Biggar United, 5-1 beating for Ancrum at Spittal Rovers and 4-0 win for Newtown at Tweeddale Rovers.
Current Waddell cup holders Langlee Amateurs are also through after an 8-2 home win against Tweeddale Rovers Colts.
Danny Simpson, Stuart Noble with two, Graeme Clark and Des Sutherland with four scored for Langlee as they began their defence of the cup they won back in May 2019.
Mikey Graham got both the colts’ goals in reply.
Langlee contest further silverware this weekend as they face Greenlaw in this year’s Border Cup final at Hawick’s Albert Park, with kick-off at 2pm.
Kieran Crawford netted both of Netherdale Thistle’s goals in South Lanarkshire.
On the scoresheet for Hawick Colts on Friday night as they suffered defeat for the first time in their brief history were Scott Storrie and Sean Clarke.
Jordan Steele scored two for Stow against Hawick Legion, with David Brown getting the other and Finnen Gordon-Woolley netting for the visitors.