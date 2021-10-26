Langlee Amateurs begin defence of Waddell Cup with 8-2 first-round win

Hawick Colts being beaten 5-2 by Berwick Colts on Friday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Collie Cup victors Hawick Colts, Hawick United and Hawick Legion were all knocked out, losing 5-2 to Berwick Colts at home, 6-0 to Tweedmouth Amateurs at home and 3-1 to Stow away respectively.

Waverley will now go on to face Tweedmouth Amateurs in the cup’s second round after beating Coldstream Amateurs 2-1 away on Saturday.

Jamie Richardson and Scott Duncan were Waverley’s scorers against Coldstream, with Scott Wood replying for the hosts.

Ewan Hutchinson on the ball for Kelso Thistle against Highfields United (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The cup’s other second-round ties are Newtown against Jedburgh Legion or Selkirk Victoria, Duns v Stow, Biggar United v Chirnside United, Greenlaw v Highfields United, Berwick Colts v Spittal Rovers, Lauder v Earlston Rhymers and Leithen Rovers or Langholm Legion v Langlee Amateurs.

Jed Legion and Selkirk play their first-round tie this coming Saturday, as do Leithen and Langholm.

Other first-round results included a 10-0 defeat at Duns for St Boswells, 2-1 win for Lauder at Gala Fairydean Rovers, 3-2 defeat for Kelso Thistle at Highfields United, 4-2 loss for Netherdale Thistle at Biggar United, 5-1 beating for Ancrum at Spittal Rovers and 4-0 win for Newtown at Tweeddale Rovers.

Current Waddell cup holders Langlee Amateurs are also through after an 8-2 home win against Tweeddale Rovers Colts.

Andrew Oldham on the ball for Kelso Thistle against Highfields United on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Danny Simpson, Stuart Noble with two, Graeme Clark and Des Sutherland with four scored for Langlee as they began their defence of the cup they won back in May 2019.

Mikey Graham got both the colts’ goals in reply.

Langlee contest further silverware this weekend as they face Greenlaw in this year’s Border Cup final at Hawick’s Albert Park, with kick-off at 2pm.

Kieran Crawford netted both of Netherdale Thistle’s goals in South Lanarkshire.

On the scoresheet for Hawick Colts on Friday night as they suffered defeat for the first time in their brief history were Scott Storrie and Sean Clarke.